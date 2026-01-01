The Slack blog

Slack canvas is a new way to power up your intelligent productivity platform

Now anyone can create, organise and share essential information – all in Slack

News

Introducing Data Residency for Slack in Singapore

News

Meet Slack templates: The fastest way to start work

Ready-to-go templates help every line of business kick off their projects with one click.

News

Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue

Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.

Productivity

Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You

Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.

Developers

FAQ: Slack’s Marketplace review process

This guide provides insight into the review process for apps listed in the Slack Marketplace.

News

Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available

Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements

Webinar: How customers get work done their way

Learn how Slack customers harness the power of their workspace and customize it to reflect the way they want to work.

Transformation

Does Your AI have Blind Spots? The Hidden Risk of Disconnected Business Tools

AI falls short when tools aren't connected. Fragmented workflows cost time, insights, and opportunities.

Transformation

Microsoft Unbundled Teams: It's Your Chance to Reimagine Work

Slack gives you a new way to work with Microsoft 365 — one that's open, connected, and built for how teams actually collaborate.

Productivity

AI in Slack: Work faster and smarter, right where you are

Slack is where AI, agents and humans come together to drive growth.

16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows

Streamline your work in Slack, where you can bring together the right teammates, tools and information – all in one place.