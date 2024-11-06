Introducing Data Residency for Slack in Singapore

Slack customers can now have more control over where their data is stored.
Good news! We’ve expanded Slack’s data residency to Singapore. Data residency allows customers to choose where their data is stored, making it easier to comply with corporate or regulatory standards. This is especially important for regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and public sector organisations. It also gives businesses peace of mind knowing their data is stored within their country.
At Slack, we’re committed to providing enterprise-grade security and compliance. That’s why we’re expanding our investment in data residency in the APAC region. We’re proud that Slack meets — and exceeds — some of the most broadly recognized security standards. We also offer tools to help you address your compliance requirements, so you can be confident that your data is safe and secure in Slack.
Data regions currently available outside the U.S. include:
- Brazil
- Frankfurt
- London
- India
- Montreal
- Paris
- Singapore
- Switzerland
- Sydney
- Tokyo
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
💡Here’s what you need to know about data residency:
- Customers must store all Slack data in a single region
- If you’re using the free version of Slack or the Pro subscription, you’ll need to upgrade to the Business+ subscription first
- To learn more about security at Slack, including data residency, visit www.slack.com/security and our Help Center
Ready to get started? Contact our sales team to set up data residency for your organisation.
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.