Introducing Data Residency for Slack in Singapore

6th November 2024

Slack customers can now have more control over where their data is stored.

Good news! We’ve expanded Slack’s data residency to Singapore. Data residency allows customers to choose where their data is stored, making it easier to comply with corporate or regulatory standards. This is especially important for regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and public sector organisations. It also gives businesses peace of mind knowing their data is stored within their country. 

At Slack, we’re committed to providing enterprise-grade security and compliance. That’s why we’re expanding our investment in data residency in the APAC region. We’re proud that Slack meets — and exceeds  — some of the most broadly recognized security standards. We also offer tools to help you ‌address your compliance requirements, so you can be confident that your data is safe and secure in Slack.

Data regions currently available outside the U.S. include:

  • Brazil
  • Frankfurt
  • London
  • India
  • Montreal
  • Paris
  • Singapore
  • Switzerland
  • Sydney
  • Tokyo
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)

💡Here’s what you need to know about data residency:

Ready to get started? Contact our sales team to set up data residency for your organisation. 

