Enterprise

Productivity

Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You

Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.

News

Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available

Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements

Collaboration

Managing rogue communications in the financial services sector

Secure tools can curb high-risk messaging at work when they are collaborative and pleasant to use

News

Slack supercharges customer success with an expanded global consulting partner ecosystem

Businesses are transforming work for the digital-first era with the help of Slack’s expert consulting partners

News

IDC MarketScape names Slack a leader

Learn how Slack is positioned in new vendor assessment of worldwide collaboration and community applications

News

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

Transformation

Introducing powerful new layers of enterprise-grade security

We’re relentlessly innovating to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Here’s how we’re helping customers keep their information and data secure

Transformation

Introducing Slack Connect: the future of business communication

Organisations can now work securely with multiple partners and vendors in Slack, driving stronger relationships and faster results

Collaboration

Transparency in business: the next wave in company evolution

Take it from the experts at Zappos and VSCO – honesty is the best policy, especially when it comes to your company’s long-term health

Popular tags