Enterprise
Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You
Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.
Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available
Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements
Managing rogue communications in the financial services sector
Secure tools can curb high-risk messaging at work when they are collaborative and pleasant to use
Slack supercharges customer success with an expanded global consulting partner ecosystem
Businesses are transforming work for the digital-first era with the help of Slack’s expert consulting partners
IDC MarketScape names Slack a leader
Learn how Slack is positioned in new vendor assessment of worldwide collaboration and community applications
New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce
Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working
Introducing powerful new layers of enterprise-grade security
We’re relentlessly innovating to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Here’s how we’re helping customers keep their information and data secure
Introducing Slack Connect: the future of business communication
Organisations can now work securely with multiple partners and vendors in Slack, driving stronger relationships and faster results
Transparency in business: the next wave in company evolution
Take it from the experts at Zappos and VSCO – honesty is the best policy, especially when it comes to your company’s long-term health