Slack platform

Transformation

Slack for customer support: Expert tips from the Slack Community in NYC

Hear from Slack experts on how you can get the most out of Slack for customer support.

Productivity

Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas

Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value

News

Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance

How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so that everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions

News

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

Productivity

Take control of your time with these simple Slack tips

Accomplish a little more each day by customising Slack to reflect your own way of working

News

Introducing Data Residency for Slack in Singapore

News

Elevate your automation with 65 new connectors in Workflow Builder

Introducing new ways to connect partner apps to automate work across your tools with clicks, not code

Collaboration

Salesforce marketing teams use automation to simplify processes and fuel productivity

Workflows help marketers to create and launch campaigns faster

Collaboration

Slack huddles’ new jukebox hits just the right notes

A whimsical selection of hold music keeps you company as you wait for team members to join

