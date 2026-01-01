Slack platform
Slack for customer support: Expert tips from the Slack Community in NYC
Hear from Slack experts on how you can get the most out of Slack for customer support.
Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas
Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value
Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance
How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so that everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions
New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce
Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working
Take control of your time with these simple Slack tips
Accomplish a little more each day by customising Slack to reflect your own way of working
Elevate your automation with 65 new connectors in Workflow Builder
Introducing new ways to connect partner apps to automate work across your tools with clicks, not code
Salesforce marketing teams use automation to simplify processes and fuel productivity
Workflows help marketers to create and launch campaigns faster
Slack huddles’ new jukebox hits just the right notes
A whimsical selection of hold music keeps you company as you wait for team members to join