Teamwork
Slack for customer support: Expert tips from the Slack Community in NYC
Hear from Slack experts on how you can get the most out of Slack for customer support.
Collaborative leadership: an inclusive way to manage virtual teams
Learn how taking a collaborative leadership approach may increase the output and engagement of distributed teams.
5 proven methods for boosting employee morale
Learn how companies with highly-rated cultures boost morale and productivity at hybrid and in-person workplaces.
6 simple ways to foster a positive hybrid work environment
As hybrid workplaces become the norm, maintaining employee satisfaction and a positive culture is more important than ever.
Robert’s Rules of Order: Run more effective meetings
Agree on simplified rules to keep things running smoothly while promoting fairness and equity
5 tips for effective collaboration at work
To successfully work toward a common goal, start with communication, clear expectations and mutual trust
Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue
Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.
Are you a Slack superfan? Apply to lead a Slack Community chapter
Slack invites motivated end users, admins and developers to lead their local Slack Community chapter