Remote work

News

Inflexible return-to-office policies are hammering employee experience scores

Future Forum data shows employee experience scores plummeting as ‘RTO’ policies take effect, particularly for those without schedule flexibility

News

Slack supercharges customer success with an expanded global consulting partner ecosystem

Businesses are transforming work for the digital-first era with the help of Slack’s expert consulting partners

News

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

Collaboration

Robert’s Rules of Order: Run more effective meetings

Agree on simplified rules to keep things running smoothly while promoting fairness and equity

Productivity

From the Detective to the Road Warrior, meet the personas that are moving work forward

We surveyed 15,000 global desk workers to understand their unique personas, how they prefer to communicate and what they think of modern technology

Productivity

What’s new in Slack: Channel manager role, increased accessibility and more

New enhancements to your digital HQ make it easier than ever to work from anywhere

Collaboration

The difference between formal and informal meetings

Understanding best practices and which to use when can go a long way to making sure your meetings are highly efficient and productive

News

Focus Fridays and Maker Weeks at Slack

New programmes provide more time for focus, and more freedom from the 9 to 5, for employees at Slack

Productivity

What’s new in Slack: Get to know our most helpful releases of 2021

Audio and video features, plus a few simple ways to bring more customers, partners and tools into your digital HQ

