A guided tour of the newest Slack improvements
Senior writer Matt Haughey explains what’s new and what’s moved in the latest Slack desktop experience
Five new Workflow Builder templates for remote teams
Keep teams productive and connected with these templates for automating processes like daily huddles, requests, approvals and more
Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You
Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.
AI in Slack: Work faster and smarter, right where you are
Slack is where AI, agents and humans come together to drive growth.
Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas
Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value
Take control of your time with these simple Slack tips
Accomplish a little more each day by customising Slack to reflect your own way of working
20 Enterprise Search Prompts That Will Transform How You Work in Slack
Spend less time hunting for information and more time acting on it, with enterprise search.
Prevent Brain Drain: Five Tips for Retaining Knowledge in Slack
Learn how to use Slack as your ultimate source of company knowledge.
Find It Faster: Tips and Tricks for Using Enterprise Search in Slack
Locate what you need across all your conversations, apps, and data while staying in the flow of work.