A guided tour of the newest Slack improvements

Senior writer Matt Haughey explains what’s new and what’s moved in the latest Slack desktop experience

Five new Workflow Builder templates for remote teams

Keep teams productive and connected with these templates for automating processes like daily huddles, requests, approvals and more

Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You

Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.

AI in Slack: Work faster and smarter, right where you are

Slack is where AI, agents and humans come together to drive growth.

Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas

Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value

Take control of your time with these simple Slack tips

Accomplish a little more each day by customising Slack to reflect your own way of working

Slack is our platform for innovation and creativity

20 Enterprise Search Prompts That Will Transform How You Work in Slack

Spend less time hunting for information and more time acting on it, with enterprise search.

Prevent Brain Drain: Five Tips for Retaining Knowledge in Slack

Learn how to use Slack as your ultimate source of company knowledge.

Find It Faster: Tips and Tricks for Using Enterprise Search in Slack

Locate what you need across all your conversations, apps, and data while staying in the flow of work.