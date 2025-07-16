How Salesforce's BaseCamp Agent Streamlines Employee Support in Slack

Executive summary: Salesforce's BaseCamp Agent, an AI-powered internal support solution embedded in Slack, is revolutionising employee assistance by providing instant answers and streamlining internal support for over 17,000 employees. BaseCamp Agent is one of the top three most-used agents at Salesforce, allowing employees to find information faster and focus on high-impact work.

We've all been there. Spending way too much time digging through knowledge bases, chasing down links, or pinging colleagues just to get a simple question answered. Whether it's figuring out how to update your benefits, book travel, or set a new performance goal, tracking down the right information can eat up valuable time and pull focus from meaningful work.

At Salesforce, that friction added up. With internal knowledge spread across dozens of portals and systems, employees often felt stuck. Support articles were thorough but could be long and hard to follow, and even basic questions like 'How do I create a Google Group?' could take many minutes to resolve.

We knew there had to be a better way.

Turning a maze of portals into a single support experience

Salesforce's Business Technology team set out to simplify the employee support experience, choosing an HR use case as a strategic starting point. After partnering with our Employee Success (ES) team, BaseCamp Agent was born — an AI-powered internal support solution deployed in Slack and designed to offer fast, accurate answers to everyday workplace questions, no matter the topic.

The agent brings together support content from seven lines of business at Salesforce, including Business Technology, Employee Success, Legal, and Sales. This content is made accessible in one place, all powered by Data Cloud and surfaced in Slack, where our employees are already working.

Need to reset your password? File an expense report? Navigate open enrolment? Now employees here at Salesforce can just ask. BaseCamp Agent interprets our employees’ questions and delivers precise, actionable answers right in Slack. And if they need help beyond what's available, the agent can collect the necessary intake details and route the request to the right team. No hunting for forms, and no guesswork.

Early results and ongoing momentum

Since launch, BaseCamp Agent has gained rapid traction:

17,000 users

users 65,000+ sessions

sessions 7 lines of business supported

supported 24/7 instant access

Even more importantly, employees are saving time. In its first few months, the agent helped reduce manual ES case volume by 5% year over year, while tracking the most frequently asked topics to drive continuous improvement. It contributes to a 96%+ self-service rate across all employee support areas, and engagement rates hover around 99% — with Slack satisfaction scores trending up as the experience improves.

By consolidating knowledge and automating routine support, BaseCamp Agent is giving time back to employees and helping them stay focused on high-impact work without getting bogged down in internal processes.

Looking ahead

BaseCamp Agent continues to evolve. New features like suggested trending questions, automated ticket management, and tighter integration with Einstein Search Answers are already in development. As we gather more data and feedback, the agent will keep learning and improving, offering better results faster and expanding coverage to even more support areas.

Behind the scenes, teams are also auditing knowledge content to ensure that every article provides 'just enough' to get the job done. That means prioritising clear and up-to-date content focused on helping users move forward without friction.

At its core, BaseCamp Agent represents a shift in how we think about employee support, not just as a service but as an experience. When employees can get trusted answers without leaving Slack, they stay in flow, reduce context switching, and spend more time doing what they were hired to do.

Advice for teams thinking about their own agent

Building a great agent isn't a one-and-done project. It's a living product that grows with your business needs. The key is to keep listening, refining, and automating with purpose.

If you're exploring how to bring Agentforce into your own team's workflows, here are a few lessons we learned from building and scaling BaseCamp Agent:

Start with the top jobs to be done. Begin by identifying the most common tasks your employees are trying to complete, like resetting passwords, booking travel, or navigating benefits. Build your knowledge and automation strategy around these core needs. Every article should help the user accomplish a clear single task.

Begin by identifying the most common tasks your employees are trying to complete, like resetting passwords, booking travel, or navigating benefits. Build your knowledge and automation strategy around these core needs. Every article should help the user accomplish a clear single task.

Overly long articles overwhelm users. Focus on delivering just enough information to help employees take the next best action. Shorter, more targeted content improves engagement and speeds up resolution time.

Agentforce performs best when it pulls from a unified, well-organised knowledge base. Invest in consolidating content across systems and tagging it with clear, consistent taxonomy. Avoid duplicative portals and outdated content that can confuse the agent (and your users).

Not every question can be resolved in Slack, and that's okay. But when handoff is required, use intake flows to collect all the right details up front. That way, support teams get what they need to resolve the issue quickly, without multiple back-and-forths.

Track what's working (and what's not) through Slack reactions, usage Analytics, and post-interaction surveys. Share those insights with content owners regularly to close knowledge gaps, improve article clarity, and prioritise new automation opportunities.

