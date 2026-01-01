Templates

Easy and efficient

A simpler way to start work.

Sometimes the hardest part of work is just getting started. With templates, your channels, canvases, lists and workflows come pre-made and ready to go, so you and your team can get started straight away.

    Quick and convenient

    There’s a template for that.

    Templates were created for the most common use cases, across every line of business. So whether you’re managing a project or triaging help requests, you can kick work off without starting from scratch.

      Customise and repeat

      Your templates, your way.

      Templates are fully customisable, so you can make them work better for the work that you do. Then, save them to your company’s template library, so you and your teammates can use them again and again.

        Slalom logo

        'The new template solution is a game-changer because it brings together Slack’s most powerful features, from channels to workflows, so our teams can get started on work so much faster.'

        Christine McHone

        Tech Industry Leader, Slalom

        All kinds of templates for all kinds of teams.

        No matter what you do, templates can help you do it faster.

        Templates to help sales teams
        Templates to help marketing teams
        Templates to help coordinate projects
        Templates to help IT teams

        Sales

        Outline and organise account teams to close deals quickly.

        Templates to help sales teams

        Marketing

        Run a successful campaign, from kickoff to execution.

        Templates to help marketing teams

        Project management

        Create, track and manage projects with ease.

        Templates to help coordinate projects

        IT

        Make request management more efficient, at scale.

        Templates to help IT teams

        Templates are just the beginning.

        Frequently asked questions

        Slack offers individual templates for canvases, lists and workflows. We’ve bundled these templates together based on common projects and business needs, so you can get work started faster.

        Templates are available on all paid Slack subscriptions.

        In the templates library, you can find pre-built templates for everything from marketing campaigns to employee onboarding, and we’re constantly adding more.

        You can! Customers on the Enterprise subscription can customise a templated solution and publish it to their internal template library, so it’s easy to find and easy to use from one project to the next.

        Not currently, but AI will power template creation in the future. That said, teams can still leverage AI in any new channel that they create using a template, just like they would in any other channel.

