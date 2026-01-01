The Slack Blog
Collaboration
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Collaborative Intelligence: People and AI Working Smarter Together
Still thinking, “Humans or AI?” Let’s shift the narrative to “Humans and AI.”
The 3 Conversations You Should Be Having with Your Team to Drive AI Adoption
Follow this research-backed playbook from Slack’s Workforce Lab to help your team get the most out of AI tools.
Project Management Software Guide for 2026
Learn how modern project management tools can take your team to new heights.
Five Essential Communication Channels in the Workplace
Work moves faster when communication has a clear path. Explore five core workplace channels and when to use each.
How Effective Project Status Updates and Tracking Transform Team Productivity
Here's how to improve project status tracking with strategies and tools that boost clarity, accountability, and efficiency from start to finish.
The Best Enterprise Collaboration Tools for 2026
Collaboration tools help modern enterprises run efficiently, improve customer satisfaction, and boost employee morale.
Assertive Communication: Definition, Tips, and Examples
Learn what assertive communication is, why it matters at work, and how to use clear, confident language with practical tips and examples.
Understanding Knowledge Retrieval and Why It’s Valuable to Businesses
By interpreting intent and context, AI-driven knowledge retrieval makes enterprise search faster, easier, and more useful for employees.
Best Team Collaboration Tools for Productivity in 2026
Collaboration tools keep distributed teams connected while boosting productivity, morale, and communication.
Eight Active Listening Strategies for Better Communication
Learn what active listening is and explore eight practical strategies to reduce misunderstandings, build trust, and improve team communication.