The Slack Blog

Collaboration

A photograph of a robotic arm creating a tower of computer chips and motherboards.
Collaboration

Collaborative Intelligence: People and AI Working Smarter Together

Still thinking, “Humans or AI?” Let’s shift the narrative to “Humans and AI.”

Collaboration

The 3 Conversations You Should Be Having with Your Team to Drive AI Adoption

Follow this research-backed playbook from Slack’s Workforce Lab to help your team get the most out of AI tools.

Collaboration

Project Management Software Guide for 2026

Learn how modern project management tools can take your team to new heights.

Collaboration

Five Essential Communication Channels in the Workplace

Work moves faster when communication has a clear path. Explore five core workplace channels and when to use each.

Collaboration

How Effective Project Status Updates and Tracking Transform Team Productivity

Here's how to improve project status tracking with strategies and tools that boost clarity, accountability, and efficiency from start to finish.

Collaboration

The Best Enterprise Collaboration Tools for 2026

Collaboration tools help modern enterprises run efficiently, improve customer satisfaction, and boost employee morale.

Collaboration

Assertive Communication: Definition, Tips, and Examples

Learn what assertive communication is, why it matters at work, and how to use clear, confident language with practical tips and examples.

Collaboration

Understanding Knowledge Retrieval and Why It’s Valuable to Businesses

By interpreting intent and context, AI-driven knowledge retrieval makes enterprise search faster, easier, and more useful for employees.

Collaboration

Best Team Collaboration Tools for Productivity in 2026

Collaboration tools keep distributed teams connected while boosting productivity, morale, and communication.

Collaboration

Eight Active Listening Strategies for Better Communication

Learn what active listening is and explore eight practical strategies to reduce misunderstandings, build trust, and improve team communication.