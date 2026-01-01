Team discussing work in the Slack app
Slack is where the future works
Transform the way that you work with one place for everyone and everything that you need to get things done.
What is Slack?
Slack is your company’s home for everyone and everything – a productivity platform that helps companies to achieve more.
Move faster by organising your work life
The key to productivity in Slack is organised spaces called channels – a different one for everything that you’re working on. With all the people, messages and files related to a topic in one place, you can move much faster.
Focus your time, on your own terms
Give yourself the flexibility to work when, where and how you work best. Take control of notifications, collaborate live or on your own time, and find answers in conversations from across your company.
Simplify teamwork for everyone
Give everyone that you work with – both inside and outside your company – a more productive way to stay in sync. Respond faster with emoji, keep conversations focused in channels and simplify all your communication into one place.
Get started with Slack
Sign up
Create a new Slack workspace in just a few moments. It’s free to try for teams of any size.
Invite your colleagues
Slack is better together (no, really, it’s a bit underwhelming by yourself), and it’s easy to invite your team.
Give it a go
Run a project, coordinate with your team or just talk things through. Slack is a blank canvas for teamwork.