Support agents at Intuit QuickBooks increase customer satisfaction by 12% with Slack

‘It used to take us two days to resolve a case. With the help of Quincy bot in Slack, we’re now 36% faster. If you put that annually, we saved our agents 9,000 hours.’

Omer KhanFormer Digital Lead for Customer Success
IT

Connecting teams to support 50 million customers around the world

“Our teams tell us they’re working together and solving problems much faster, because although they are spread across the globe, Slack makes it like you’re in the same room.”

Pam WhitmoreGroup Manager, IT
