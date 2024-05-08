Are you a Slack superfan? Apply to lead a Slack Community chapter

Are you known on your team as the Slack expert? Or maybe you’ve designed a canvas for your new hire that makes onboarding a breeze. Are you someone who just can’t get enough of uploading a custom emoji or two (or 10)?

If this sounds like you, we’ve been looking for you!

Over the years, we’ve invited Slack power users from across the globe to share their Slack knowledge and expertise at events and local meet-ups. These Slack enthusiasts are known as community leaders – the people on the ground bringing their local communities (or ‘chapters’) together to discuss all things Slack and the future of work.

Slack Community leaders are not just event organisers – they’re innovators. Critical thinkers. Connectors. Visionaries. Collaborators. They’re Slack advocates and our biggest fans. But don’t just take our word for it – hear from them directly about what it means to be a Slack Community leader.

Meet some Slack Community leaders

‘One of my goals in life is to make people smile. When I learned about becoming a Slack Community leader, it felt right for me. I am a huge Slack nerd, and it allowed me to give back.’ Nicole Pomponio Senior Project Manager, SaltClick King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, USA, chapter leader

‘I always believed in the strength of collaboration and the value of leading with inclusion and diversity. It’s not about having a leadership position, but instead about uniting the community toward professional and personal growth.’ Marilo Meta Founder and CEO, LDA Digital Solutions Tirana, Albania, chapter leader

What does being a Slack Community leader look like in practice?



With Slack’s support, you plan and host local meet-ups and invite local Slack users, enthusiasts and even just the Slack-curious to share ideas and learn about new ways of working in Slack. You are encouraged to be creative!

Perhaps your members are looking for a Slack 101 session. You may have a more technical audience, in which case your event may include content on the Slack API. Anything Slack goes! At the end of the day, you are building a network of passionate and curious Slack users.

I’m in! How do I become a Slack Community leader?

To get started, complete the application. (This is your chance to show off your love for Slack!) If your submission is selected, we’ll have a quick interview to get to know you better. If all goes well, you’re in! From there, we’ll work together to prepare you to host your first event. This all happens in Slack, of course – so you know it’s easy.

If becoming a chapter leader is not currently on your radar, that’s OK! Get plugged in as a chapter member and stay up to date on upcoming events.

Apply now to be part of Slack’s international network of end users, designers, admins and developers. We can’t wait to meet you!



Find your place in the Slack Community

Whether you’re a beginner or expert, everyone’s invited to join our community in support of all work and Slack endeavours.