Slack events

Collaboration

Small businesses, big impact: Join the community made just for you

Collaboration

Are you a Slack superfan? Apply to lead a Slack Community chapter

Slack invites motivated end users, admins and developers to lead their local Slack Community chapter

Transformation

Making tomorrow’s workday better with Slack

Preview the possibilities of our next-generation Slack platform

Transformation

Learn, connect and get inspired at Slack Frontiers 2021

Power up your team, further your career and build your digital HQ for the work-from-anywhere world

News

Your ultimate guide to Slack at Dreamforce 2021

From live keynote presentations to demos and discussions, discover all the great Slack content planned for Dreamforce from 21st to 23rd September

News

Your ultimate guide to Slack Frontiers Asia Pacific and Europe

Make sure that you’re all set to plan your best event experience on 18th and 19th May by reviewing this comprehensive instructional guide

Transformation

Atlassian, Grab and Slack leaders on why it’s time for a leadership revolution

A discussion on leadership and the role of workplace technology for today’s connected, complex world

Transformation

Atlassian and Slack CEOs on thriving during the disruption of work

Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-CEO of Atlassian, joined Stewart Butterfield, CEO of Slack, to paint a picture of the future of work

Popular tags