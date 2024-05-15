Slack has enabled small businesses around the world to do more with less. From delivering world-class customer experiences to centralising communication with internal teams and external partners, Slack has helped teams everywhere to make the most of every resource. The bottom line?

Small businesses rely on Slack to power their operations and grow their business at scale. But don’t just take our word for it – take a look at out how Megan, Renee and their small but mighty teams get the most out of Slack:

‘Slack serves as a powerful collaboration tool within our small business. It has been a game-changer in project collaborations, making conversations fun and productive. It’s hard to imagine how we used to get work done without Slack!’ Megan Ardis Product Manager, Vicasso Cherry Hill, New Jersey, USA, chapter leader

A new community for small businesses

Small businesses have a unique story to tell. Building a business from the ground up is no easy feat, and managing the logistics to do it only magnifies how much is required to achieve success. These are collective experiences that are worth talking about.

So we decided to do something about it.

Say hello to Slack’s small-business community – a space dedicated to small businesses for sharing stories, asking questions and showcasing how Slack can help to take business to the next level.

‘As a fast-growing start-up, the YellowBird team needs to be connected at all times across all time zones. Slack enables us to connect with partners, share exciting new product updates and integrate with our other productivity tools.’ Renee Pierson Product Manager, YellowBird Slack Community member

Join the community to learn how you can better grow your small business

By joining this community, you will have access to a growing network of small-business owners, employees and entrepreneurs who know what you are going through, who understand what it takes to grow a business and who have embraced Slack as one of the key drivers of operational success.

The community will contain a library of resources for small businesses, including case studies and Slack best practices, and even opportunities to speak at community events alongside the Slack team and our incredible community leaders.

Request to join the community

At this time, Slack is focused on a specific audience for this new community with particular parameters for membership. As such, we are currently accepting member requests from those who are part of an organisation with no more than 200 employees.

Request to join First, you’ll need to request to join the small-business community. This happens in the official Slack Community workspace. Next, navigate to the #announcements channel and locate the channel’s pinned post in the bookmarks bar at the top of the window. Complete the request workflow. Once submitted, the Slack team will review your request. If approved, you’ll be added to the community, which is a private channel in the workspace at this time.

We look forward to hearing from you!