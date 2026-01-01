Professional development

News

Next Chapter expands to 14 companies

PayPal, Asana and Stash join as hiring partners

Developers

Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum

Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack

Collaboration

Small businesses, big impact: Join the community made just for you

Collaboration

Are you a Slack superfan? Apply to lead a Slack Community chapter

Slack invites motivated end users, admins and developers to lead their local Slack Community chapter

News

Level up your sales game with Slack

Learn how Slack Sales Elevate helps leaders to make better decisions and drive more wins

News

Slack and the Aspen Institute collaborate to help formerly incarcerated individuals build careers in tech

New initiative called Rework Reentry will help to scale Next Chapter to additional companies across the United States

News

Home/Free documentary shines a light on re-entry barriers for the formerly incarcerated

Slack, Next Chapter, John Legend’s FREEAMERICA and the Equal Justice Initiative join forces on powerful new documentary film

Transformation

How to put an end to customer misery

Avoid breaking promises and improve customer service with these three steps

Transformation

Meet the flag-bearers: Insights and inspiration from Slack Community Leads

Building connection and community from the ground up

