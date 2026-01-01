Professional development
Next Chapter expands to 14 companies
PayPal, Asana and Stash join as hiring partners
Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum
Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack
Are you a Slack superfan? Apply to lead a Slack Community chapter
Slack invites motivated end users, admins and developers to lead their local Slack Community chapter
Level up your sales game with Slack
Learn how Slack Sales Elevate helps leaders to make better decisions and drive more wins
Slack and the Aspen Institute collaborate to help formerly incarcerated individuals build careers in tech
New initiative called Rework Reentry will help to scale Next Chapter to additional companies across the United States
Home/Free documentary shines a light on re-entry barriers for the formerly incarcerated
Slack, Next Chapter, John Legend’s FREEAMERICA and the Equal Justice Initiative join forces on powerful new documentary film
How to put an end to customer misery
Avoid breaking promises and improve customer service with these three steps
Meet the flag-bearers: Insights and inspiration from Slack Community Leads
Building connection and community from the ground up