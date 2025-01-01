Employee experience

News

Inflexible return-to-office policies are hammering employee experience scores

Future Forum data shows employee experience scores plummeting as ‘RTO’ policies take effect, particularly for those without schedule flexibility

Collaboration

Transparency in business: the next wave in company evolution

Take it from the experts at Zappos and VSCO – honesty is the best policy, especially when it comes to your company’s long-term health

Collaboration

5 proven methods for boosting employee morale

Learn how companies with highly-rated cultures boost morale and productivity at hybrid and in-person workplaces.

Collaboration

6 simple ways to foster a positive hybrid work environment

As hybrid workplaces become the norm, maintaining employee satisfaction and a positive culture is more important than ever.

News

IDC MarketScape Names Slack a Leader in Worldwide Team Collaboration

News

The surprising connection between after-hours work and decreased productivity

Slack’s Workforce Index uncovers new findings on how to structure the workday to maximise employee productivity, well-being and satisfaction

Productivity

From the Detective to the Road Warrior, meet the personas that are moving work forward

We surveyed 15,000 global desk workers to understand their unique personas, how they prefer to communicate and what they think of modern technology

Productivity

A redesigned Slack, built for focus

A bit of polish to help make you more productive

News

The State of Work in 2023

A new global survey highlights the many obstacles to productivity facing desk workers today – and the new, better ways that leaders can support them

