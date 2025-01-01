Security
Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available
Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements
Secure your Slack data with best practices, enhanced threat detection and alerting controls in Slack
Enterprise-grade security is woven into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack.
Managing rogue communications in the financial services sector
Secure tools can curb high-risk messaging at work when they are collaborative and pleasant to use
Introducing powerful new layers of enterprise-grade security
We’re relentlessly innovating to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Here’s how we’re helping customers keep their information and data secure
Security at Slack: How Slack Protects Your Data
Our number one value: Maintaining your trust. Learn how Slack keeps your organisation safe and productive.
Defence in depth: Three new security features to protect your digital HQ
Offering even more transparency, these enhancements empower teams to feel secure as they embrace the future of work
Why financial advisors need a digital HQ now
How firms can drive collaboration while complying with regulatory standards