Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available

Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements

Secure your Slack data with best practices, enhanced threat detection and alerting controls in Slack

Enterprise-grade security is woven into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack.

Managing rogue communications in the financial services sector

Secure tools can curb high-risk messaging at work when they are collaborative and pleasant to use

Introducing powerful new layers of enterprise-grade security

We’re relentlessly innovating to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Here’s how we’re helping customers keep their information and data secure

How Slack protects your data when using machine learning and AI

Introducing Data Residency for Slack in Singapore

Security at Slack: How Slack Protects Your Data

Our number one value: Maintaining your trust. Learn how Slack keeps your organisation safe and productive.

Defence in depth: Three new security features to protect your digital HQ

Offering even more transparency, these enhancements empower teams to feel secure as they embrace the future of work

Why financial advisors need a digital HQ now

How firms can drive collaboration while complying with regulatory standards

