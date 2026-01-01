安全性

News

Expanding Global Data Residency: Switzerland, UAE, and Brazil Now Available

Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements

Productivity

What Is Multifactor Authentication (MFA): Definition and Benefits

Multifactor authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of security by requiring more than one verification step. Learn how it works and why it matters.

News

Secure your Slack data with best practices, enhanced threat detection, and alerting controls in Slack

Enterprise-grade security is woven into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack.

Collaboration

Managing rogue communications in the financial services sector

Secure tools can curb high-risk messaging at work when they are collaborative and pleasant to use

Transformation

Introducing powerful new layers of enterprise-grade security

We’re relentlessly innovating to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Here’s how we’re helping customers keep their information and data secure

Transformation

Enterprise Key Management comes to Slack Enterprise Grid

Chief Security Officer Geoff Belknap explains how Slack EKM provides an additional layer of security without disrupting teams’ work

Transformation

Enterprise Data Security: A Guide to Protecting Your Organization

Learn how to protect sensitive enterprise data with encryption, access controls, and collaboration tools built for today’s hybrid work environments.

News

AI vs. Machine Learning: How They Impact Workflows and Automation

Explore how machine learning and AI differ and how using them can help teams get work done faster, make better decisions and improve operations.

Collaboration

Security at Slack: How Slack Protects Your Data

Our number one value: Maintaining your trust. Learn how Slack keeps your organization safe and productive.

