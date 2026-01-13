Key points Slackbot is available now: A personal AI agent built into Slack that learns how you work, helping you to stay organised, prepared and focused.

A personal AI agent built into Slack that learns how you work, helping you to stay organised, prepared and focused. Context-aware intelligence: Slackbot uses the messages, files, channels and tools that you already have access to in order to deliver answers, insights and content tailored to your role.

Slackbot uses the messages, files, channels and tools that you already have access to in order to deliver answers, insights and content tailored to your role. Personalised productivity for every team: Slackbot unlocks role-specific workflows that help sales, marketing, engineering, service and operations teams to move work forwards.

Slackbot unlocks role-specific workflows that help sales, marketing, engineering, service and operations teams to move work forwards. Built on trust: Enterprise-grade security, transparent permissions and strict data boundaries ensure that Slackbot uses only what you can already see.

We’ve all been there: You start your day with unread messages scattered across channels. You know a decision was made, but where? Was it in the #project-alpha channel? A huddle? Maybe it’s buried in a slide deck from last Tuesday.

The ‘work of work’ – searching, summarising and catching up – takes more time than the jobs that we were hired to do. You need a trusted, always-on colleague that answers questions instantly and acts on your behalf.

Today, we’re announcing that we’ve rebuilt Slackbot from scratch to do just that. What used to be your friendly neighbourhood notification-helper is graduating to become your personal, context-aware AI agent for work.

The all-new Slackbot understands your work, anticipates your needs and acts as the intelligent partner that you’ve always wanted. Starting now, you can stop hunting for information and start focusing on the work that matters.

Let’s dig into how it works and why it’s different from all the copilots and assistants on the market today.

Your personal AI agent for work, built into Slack

Slackbot is your deeply personal AI agent for work, built natively into Slack for every employee, with no set-up or training required. What makes it different is simple: Slackbot starts with your context. And that context is what’s missing from the other tools out there.

Most AI tools are like interns who haven’t read the brief yet, and you have to spend half your time helping them to get caught up. Slackbot is the teammate that was in the meeting with you. When AI doesn’t understand your conversations or priorities, or how your business runs, it just creates more work.

Context is the key

Because it lives inside Slack, Slackbot understands how you and your team speak and how decisions actually get made. It’s informed by your messages and files, but it only sees what you can see, always respecting the permissions that are already in place. This context makes Slackbot more accurate and helpful, so you can instantly move from ‘hunting’ to ‘doing’.

Slackbot isn’t just another AI assistant. It’s an intelligent, active partner that brings clarity and momentum to the work that you’re already doing in Slack.

‘AI has raised expectations in our personal lives, but work is fundamentally different. To truly be useful at work, AI needs context: an understanding of your conversations, your tools and how decisions actually get made. With Slackbot, we’ve built an intuitive, deeply native experience inside Slack that people can trust to help them move work forwards, not just answer questions.’ Rob Seaman Chief Product Officer and Interim CEO, Slack

How it works

There is nothing to install, nothing to learn and nothing new to manage. You simply start a conversation with Slackbot, and it understands what you’re asking and the context behind it.

It uses your actual work to create personalised briefings, clarify complex conversations, draft content in your voice and surface insights that you might otherwise miss. It can prepare you for meetings, help you to navigate cross-functional complexity and transform scattered inputs into clear, actionable outputs – all while staying grounded in the information that you already have access to.

When you ask it a question, Slackbot evaluates the people that you collaborate with, the channels you’re active in, the files and canvases you share and the systems connected through enterprise search. It draws from signals such as recent conversations, calendars, shared documents and project decisions. Slackbot combines all of this into a complete understanding of your projects and team and then uses AI to synthesise insights, generate content and structure information in ways that match your style and workflows.

The result is an experience that feels intuitive and personal: an AI agent that understands your role, your preferences, your projects and the flow of work across your organisation.

See Slackbot in action

Slackbot is a hands-on partner that helps you to transform information into action. Here are three core capabilities that show how Slackbot accelerates everyday work.

1. Skip the catch-up, get to the decision

Slackbot can instantly synthesise information from across your channels, calls, canvases and connected tools to provide clear, contextual insights. Whether you’re prepping for a customer call, aligning stakeholders before a big decision or making sense of a fast-moving project, Slackbot surfaces the key themes, risks, opportunities and next steps that you need. By turning scattered messages and documents into meaningful intelligence, Slackbot helps you to focus on what matters instead of having to piece the story together yourself.

‘Slackbot is saving me, at bare minimum, 90 minutes per day. I ask it to create a canvas for a meeting tomorrow, and in 17 seconds it’s better than I could ever do. It tells me next steps, saving time and money.’ Sinan Deriş Head of Beast Games Marketing, MrBeast

2. A head start on every draft

This is the end of the blank page. Slackbot creates first drafts effortlessly in your voice and style, transforming raw inputs into polished outputs. It can create customer emails, meeting talk tracks, briefs, blog outlines, onboarding guides, summaries and more – pulling relevant information directly from your channels and files. Because it understands your role and the tone of your team, Slackbot produces content that is natural and on-brand. Instead of starting from a blank page, you start with a well-structured draft that is tailored to your needs, ready to refine and share.

‘Slackbot is my brilliant colleague whose status is always green/available and is working right next to me in Slack. Instead of switching between multiple applications and windows and losing my train of thought, I can ask Slackbot questions and have it conduct research and create content without ever leaving Slack, the place I am working all day. It’s transformed how efficiently I move through my day – no context switching, no friction.’ Christine McHone Global Enterprise TMT Leader, Slalom

3. Analyse files

You no longer have to read a 40-page deck at 16:45 on a Friday to understand the project’s status. From transcripts and spreadsheets to PDFs and long-form documents, Slackbot can analyse files deeply and instantly. Ask Slackbot to extract insights from sales call recordings, summarise complex reports, identify trends in customer feedback or find specific data points inside large files. Slackbot cross-references file content with your other Slack conversations and connected systems to give you richer, more contextual answers. You spend less time searching and more time deciding, acting and delivering.

‘Slackbot has been an absolute chaos tamer for our team. It’s not just for simple tasks; it’s like having a virtual assistant, with far more context based on our business than any external tool.’ Mollie Bodensteiner SVP of Operations, Engine

Slackbot + enterprise search + native AI: A new level of productivity

Slackbot is part of Slack’s larger AI ecosystem, working seamlessly alongside enterprise search and native AI capabilities to create a unified, context-driven environment for modern work. It delivers a conversational search experience that mirrors how people think and find information in the AI era – through natural language and following the flow of your questions.



Slackbot has taken the beloved Slack search bar and supercharged it. With Slackbot, search becomes your thought partner. It reasons with you, adapts to your style and even runs your next steps. Slackbot understands all of the context around your work, and when that context changes in real time, so do the answers, recommendations and next steps that it provides. With Slackbot, we’re moving from ‘Help me to find information’ to ‘Help me to identify, plan and act’ – all from this new chat experience.

Slackbot brings the power of AI and search together in a single conversation. Native AI handles your ‘in the moment’ needs, such as summarising a long thread or translating a message, while enterprise search finds files and data scattered across your apps and drives. Slackbot leverages both to help you move work forwards, just by asking.

Trust and security are built in, not bolted on

Enterprise AI only works when trust comes first.

Slackbot is built on the same foundation of trust as Slack itself. It’s protected by Slack AI guardrails, a multi-layered safety framework designed to keep your data secure. It respects roles, permissions and access controls, and only surfaces information that you are authorised to see, with clear citations that show where information comes from.

Your interactions remain private to you. Your data is protected and handled in accordance with Slack’s security and compliance standards. Real-time safeguards detect and defuse issues such as prompt injection, unsafe content or phishing attempts, while strict permission checks ensure that Slackbot only accesses data that users are already authorised to view within Slack.

This is enterprise-grade trust and security that customers expect, delivered through a personal, conversational experience.

This is just the beginning

Over time, Slackbot will become even more capable. As Agentforce and other third-party agents are introduced across your organisation, Slackbot will become your ideal way to work with all of them.

Because it already understands your context, your priorities and the way that you work, Slackbot will become the place you turn to first. You will not need to hunt for the right agent or tool. You’ll just ask Slackbot, and it will coordinate the work across systems and agents behind the scenes, while you stay focused on what matters.

Ready to meet the all-new Slackbot?

Slackbot will be made available to Business+ and Enterprise+ customers through a phased rollout beginning today and continuing throughout January and February. To get started, find the Slackbot icon just to the right of the search bar at the top of your workspace. Then simply strike up a conversation.

Check out all of Slackbot’s new features and join us for a webinar on January 29 to see how a personal AI agent can change every employee’s workday. To find the right plan for your team, get in touch with Sales now.