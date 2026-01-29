Sales reps spend 72% of their day on activities other than selling. That's time that could be spent following up on leads, building relationships, and closing deals. The all-new Slackbot changes that equation by meeting you where you already work — right inside Slack — with instant access to the context, intelligence, and answers you need to close deals and get your time back.

Slackbot acts as your personal AI agent for work. Unlike generic AI tools that force you to feed them context every time, Slackbot already understands your conversations, Salesforce data, and connected apps.

Slackbot can write client emails in your voice, prep you for calls with relevant account history, extract insights from meetings and briefs, access Salesforce data without leaving Slack, and tap into institutional knowledge across your organisation. It knows how top performers handled customer objections last quarter, the competitive positioning that resonated in similar deals, and which internal experts can help with specific challenges.

All of this helps sales reps move from logistical tedium to strategic work that makes an impact.

How to write better sales prompts

Slackbot produces its best answers when given clear, specific prompts. Think of talking to it like you would to a colleague.

Start by explaining your scenario . Try something like, 'I'm a sales manager and I need to onboard a new sales rep,' to give Slackbot the background it needs. Be specific about what you want . A bulleted list? A three-paragraph email? Talking points for a sales call? The more explicit you are, the better. Bundle related requests together. Rather than asking separately, try: 'Pull sales data from Q4', and 'Point me to the data that's changed the most over the last five years'. Don't settle for the first response. Iterate. Ask for alternate versions, request a different style, or point Slackbot to specific examples of what you're looking for. Include timeframes. Narrowing your request to 'conversations from the last two weeks' or 'Q1 data only' dramatically improves relevance.

The best Slackbot prompts for sales reps

Sales reps know the playbook: Prep for the call, update Salesforce, research the account, find the right internal expert. But when each of these tasks pull you into a different tool, productivity craters, and deals slow down.

Critical intelligence is often spread across Salesforce, Slack channels, enterprise systems and countless documents, making it difficult to find what you need when you need it. Manual account research can consume more than an hour for a 30-minute call, CRM data sits incomplete (undermining AI-powered insights), and visibility into what's actually working across deals and teams remains frustratingly low.

Slackbot can help tackle these time-consuming daily tasks so you can focus on strategy. Here are a few specific prompts sales reps are using to streamline their workflows:

1. Show up prepared for every meeting

The prompt: 'Help me prepare for my meeting with [Customer Name] tomorrow — pull recent conversations, support tickets, and any mentions of renewals or expansions' or 'What are [Account's] top three pain points from recent conversations?'

Why it works: Walking into a call without knowing what your customer said three days ago in a support channel is a recipe for awkwardness. Slackbot reviews your calendar, surfaces context from Slack and Salesforce, and creates a comprehensive briefing so you never miss a beat.

2. Generate strategic customer support

The prompt: 'Summarise this channel and documents to give me an overview of our sales pitch for [Customer] then suggest upgrade use cases in an email with bullet points.'



Why it works: Sales cycles often involve multiple stakeholders and evolving needs, making it easy to lose track of the narrative. This prompt reconstructs the customer journey in minutes and translates it into ready-to-send upgrade recommendations. No toggling between tabs required.

3. Develop competitive intelligence and deal strategy

The prompt: 'How should I position Slack against [Competitor] for [Account Name] based on their specific requirements?' or 'Research [Company Name] and create a strategic POV on how Slack can address their digital transformation goals.'

Why it works: Every deal is different. Slackbot references your account's unique pain points, past conversations and documented requirements to craft positioning that resonates. It pulls information from uploaded materials, news and internal discussions to help you build a perspective that positions you as a trusted adviser.

4. Keep Salesforce current automatically

The prompt: 'Summarise the current status of my [Account Name] opportunity and identify any missing qualification information.'

Why it works: We all know CRM hygiene matters, but let's be honest: No one likes manual data entry. Slackbot suggests updates based on Slack conversations, keeping your pipeline current and your forecasts accurate.

5. Find the right expert, fast

The prompt: 'Who on my team has experience with [specific industry/use case]?' or 'What's our team's best approach for handling [specific objection] based on past wins?'

Why it works: Sales reps waste valuable time hunting down the right internal expert or trying to remember what worked in similar deals. Slackbot surfaces institutional knowledge and connects you with colleagues who've already solved the problem you're facing, helping you learn from top performers and scale best practices across your team.

Get back to doing what you do best: selling

Across Salesforce, more than 42,000 employees are using Slackbot to save a combined 138,000 hours per week — translating to $6.4M in productivity gains. With 96% user satisfaction, the highest rating in Salesforce history, this proves that context-aware AI works at scale. Top sales adopters are saving up to 20 hours per week individually.

Slackbot is ready to use right now for Business+ and Enterprise Grid customers. There's nothing to install, nothing to learn, and nothing new to manage — and Slackbot always respects your permissions and access controls. To get started, find the Slackbot icon just to the right of the search bar at the top of your workspace. Then simply strike up a conversation.

Or talk to our sales team to upgrade your subscription today.