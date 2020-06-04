Slack and AWS join forces to drive agility in software development

Like a top-notch symphony orchestra, enterprise software development requires a feat of coordination and collaboration. Individuals must work in sync to execute a vision and fine-tune it along the way. But true success requires more than individual alignment; tools must work in concert too.

That’s why we’ve strategically partnered with Amazon Web Services to build deep integrations between our two services. Tools, like people, aren’t as effective in silos. Through a set of joint product initiatives, we’re working with AWS to make it easier for large, distributed teams to access the apps and information that they use every day in Slack, allowing everyone to work more efficiently.

Slack and AWS share a commitment to enhancing workforce collaboration. Slack will continue to leverage AWS as its preferred cloud provider, and AWS will adopt Slack organisation-wide to streamline team communication. With this latest round of updates, we’re bridging the gaps between our services to make the end-user experience even more seamless.

‘The future of enterprise software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workstream collaboration tools,’ says Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder and CEO of Slack. ‘Strategically partnering with AWS allows both companies to scale to meet demand and deliver enterprise-grade offerings to our customers. By integrating AWS services with Slack’s channel-based messaging platform, we’re helping teams easily and seamlessly manage their cloud infrastructure projects and launch cloud-based services without ever leaving Slack.’

AWS Chatbot brings everyday operations into Slack

The recently launched integration AWS Chatbot lets teams monitor and use AWS resources where they’re already working: Slack channels. It allows DevOps teams to execute AWS operational activities, including monitoring, system management and deployment workflows, all within Slack.

Say, for instance, a security or operational incident occurs. AWS Chatbot posts real-time notifications in channel, enabling teams to respond near-instantaneously without switching between applications. Users can also pull diagnostic information or run in-channel AWS Command Line Interface commands, cutting out context switching and speeding up the resolution process.

Thousands of teams around the world rely on AWS Chatbot to improve the application development process. In the future, the tool will incorporate AWS’s more than 175 services, giving developers the ability to manage all of their cloud-based services in Slack.

Amazon AppFlow integration makes sharing data between systems a breeze

The new Amazon AppFlow integration for Slack enables users to securely transfer data between Slack and AWS services in just a few clicks – no coding required.

In practice, that means that users no longer have to download and upload data between systems, which slows things down and introduces errors. Whether you’re analysing trends in customer engagement or assessing internal help-desk requests, you can pass the information quickly and securely between Slack and AWS systems.

Need to run data flows on a regular basis? Schedule them in advance or trigger them with specific business events – it’s all supported by the integration. In the coming months, new capabilities will allow users to transfer data bi-directionally between multiple Slack channels and AWS services in a single flow.

Slack Calls powered by Amazon Chime

When a complex issue requires a group call, teams depend on voice and video communication tools. To ensure a best-in-class experience, Slack Calls is migrating to Amazon Chime’s voice and video calling infrastructure. AWS will soon power audio, video, meetings and screen-sharing capabilities in native Slack Calls.

In the short term, there won’t be any visual changes to the end-user experience. Long term, the move will allow us to add new features, such as mobile video, so that users can continue to rely on Slack for secure enterprise communication.

Slack + AWS: a match made for secure collaboration

Enterprise companies understandably expect control over sensitive data shared in Slack, which is why we partnered with AWS in 2019 to offer Enterprise Key Management (EKM). It allows customers to use their own keys – stored in Amazon’s Key Management Service – to encrypt messages and files. Today, more than 90 companies rely on the service.

Since launching EKM, we’ve added new features to give users even more visibility into and oversight of their information in Slack. Those include EKM for Workflow Builder, a visual tool that allows users to create custom workflows in Slack. EKM customers using Workflow Builder can expect full encryption of a workflow, including its steps, messages, forms, active channels and data sent or collected. With this new EKM offering, users can continue to automate routine processes while meeting security requirements.

Working together to unlock enterprise innovation

Strategic alliances like this one enable us to offer user and product experiences that seamlessly integrate the tools teams rely on to get work done. Andy Jassy, the CEO of AWS, says, ‘Together, AWS and Slack are giving developer teams the ability to collaborate and innovate faster on the front end with applications, while giving them the ability to efficiently manage their backend cloud infrastructure.’