Privacy at Slack

The Primary Owner of a workspace or org controls their workspace's data (we call this Customer Data). This includes all of the content submitted by members, along with member profile information. When members leave a workspace or org, they may have the right to request their profile information be deleted by the Primary Owner. As the data controller, the Primary Owner is responsible for determining whether profile information requires deletion. Primary Owners of a workspace or org can delete a member's profile information after the account is deactivated.



Depending on your workspace's settings, you may be able to remove your profile information and/or delete messages and files you've shared before your account is deactivated. Get in touch with a Workspace Owner or Admin if you have any questions about editing and deletion settings.