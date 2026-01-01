Apps connect other software you use (like Google Calendar, OneDrive, or one of your company's internal tools) to Slack. With all your tools in one place, you can streamline work and help people in your workspace collaborate more effectively.

What you need to know

There are a few different types of apps you may see in Slack — built by Slack, third parties, or your own team. How an app was built determines how it can be installed and managed in a workspace, as well as where and how you’ll be able to interact with it.

By default, any workspace member can install apps, but owners and admins can choose to restrict this permission. Once an app is installed to a workspace, any member can connect their account to use it.

Before installing an app from the Slack Marketplace, you can review its privacy policy and security and compliance information (if submitted by the app’s developer) from the app page. We recommend only choosing services you trust when installing apps to Slack.



Find apps

If you’re just setting up your workspace or would like to see all of the apps you can use in Slack, head to the Slack Marketplace. Workspace members looking for apps already installed to their workspace can use the app browser.



Browse apps in the Slack Marketplace

Whether you want to find a specific app or you’re looking for apps tailored to the type of work you do, you can browse more than 2,000 apps in the Slack Marketplace.

View apps in your workspace

From Slack on your desktop, you can view any apps installed to your workspaces by other members. To see them, click Agents & tools in the sidebar and select Apps.

Add apps to your workspace

By default, any workspace member can install apps to Slack. When you’ve found an app you’d like to use, click the Add to Slack button from the app page in the Slack Marketplace. If you don’t have permission to install apps, you may be able to submit an app request instead.

Once an app is installed to your workspace, you and other workspace members can start using it right away. Typically, the person who installs an app will connect their account as part of the installation process, but other members may need to connect their accounts before they can get started. Some apps will also need to be added to individual channels for the best functionality. You can do this by clicking the channel name in the channel header, then selecting the Agents & apps tab, or by mentioning the app in a message sent to the channel.



Use apps

Work with apps

How an app was built determines how you’ll use and interact with it. Here are some features you may come across:

An app Home or Messages tab

From an app’s Home tab, you can view information about an app, configure app settings, and more. From the Messages tab, you may see messages sent to you by the app (for example, a message with information about an updated Google Calendar event).

From an app’s tab, you can view information about an app, configure app settings, and more. From the tab, you may see messages sent to you by the app (for example, a message with information about an updated Google Calendar event). App shortcuts

Some apps include shortcuts that you can use to take actions in Slack. Click the slash icon to the left of the message field and search for app shortcuts or slash commands.

Some apps include shortcuts that you can use to take actions in Slack. Click the to the left of the message field and search for app shortcuts or slash commands. Messages from apps

Some Slack apps can send messages and post in channels. You might receive a direct message (DM) from an app (for example, with a link to fill out a survey created with the app) or see messages in channels posted by an app.

Some Slack apps can send messages and post in channels. You might receive a direct message (DM) from an app (for example, with a link to fill out a survey created with the app) or see messages in channels posted by an app. App agents

On paid plans, apps with an agent can bring conversational AI into Slack. Add an app with an agent or assistant to Slack, then click the app icon in the top-right corner of Slack to open the conversational surface and interact with the AI alongside your channels and DMs.



Sign up for other services

To use most Slack apps, you’ll need an account with the service that built the app. App developers may choose to make their Slack app available for free or require a paid account with their service.

If app developers have submitted their app’s pricing requirements, you’ll see this information on their app pages in the Slack Marketplace:

Pricing Description Free You can use the service and Slack app for free. Free and paid plans available You can use the service and Slack app for free, but paid plans are available. Paid with free trial You need a paid account with the service to use the Slack app, but there's a free trial available. Paid You need a paid account with the service to use the Slack app.



Understand app security

To help keep your Slack workspace secure, it’s important to understand how apps work with Slack. Each Slack app has a unique set of permission scopes that tell you what information the app can access in Slack and how it can use that information. There are a few things we recommend considering before installing an app:

What scopes the app will request to function in your workspace. Generally, an app will ask permission to post messages, perform actions, and read information.

What information the app will have access to in your workspace, like member profiles, channel names, messages, or files.

What the app can do with the information it can access, like post messages, modify content, or create channels.



Additional resources