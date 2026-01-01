Use shortcuts to quickly take actions — like using an app or running a workflow — in Slack. Type a forward slash followed by the name of the shortcut, slash command or workflow you'd like to run, or click the slash icon in the message field to browse the shortcuts menu.

What to expect

When you open the menu, it will be populated with recently used shortcuts. To find a particular shortcut, slash command or workflow, start typing the name, or scroll to see some examples.

If you use Slack Connect to work in channels with external organizations, only members of your organization can use shortcuts associated with apps installed to your workspace.

Use shortcuts

Desktop Mobile Click the slash icon next to the message field or type a forward slash to open the shortcuts menu. Start typing the name of an app, slash command or workflow, and select the associated shortcut you'd like to use from the menu. If any additional information is required to run the shortcut, the details will be indicated in the menu. Press Enter, or click the paper plane icon to send your message and run the shortcut. Tap the slash icon next to the message field or type a forward slash to open the shortcuts menu. Search for an app, slash command or workflow by name, and select the associated shortcut you'd like to use from the menu. Following the shortcut name in the message field, add any other text you need to use the command. The required formatting of any additional text will be indicated in the shortcut menu. Send your message to run the shortcut.

Note: You may be asked to select a workspace after running a slash command in a DM or multi-workspace channel in an Enterprise organization.

Types of shortcuts

App shortcuts

Some apps include shortcuts you can use to take actions in another service right from your workspace. You may need to add extra text to specify what you need the shortcut to do. App developers determine what’s required, and you’ll typically see prompts in the menu as you’re typing.

Slash commands

Slash commands allow you to carry out common Slack actions from anywhere in Slack. Below, you’ll find a list of the ones that are built right into Slack.

Workflows

Your team can build customized workflows to automate tasks in Slack. Start typing the name of your workflow, then select it from the list to trigger the workflow.

Built-in shortcuts

These shortcuts are available on every Slack workspace, from day one. In the message composer, type a forward slash followed by a command to try it.

*May be restricted to owners and admins

**Not available on the Slack mobile apps

***Only available on paid plans