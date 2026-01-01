Snippets are a quick and easy way to share bits of code, configuration files, or log files in your workspace.

Note: You can't currently create or share snippets from the Slack mobile apps.



Add a new snippet

Follow the steps below to create a snippet and share it in a conversation if you'd like:

From your desktop, click the plus icon next to the message field. Select Create a text snippet from the menu. Enter a title if you'd like, then choose a file type from the drop-down menu for syntax highlighting in that language. Type or paste your snippet in the Content field. To share your snippet, check the box next to Share this file, select a conversation, and add a message if you’d like. Click Create Snippet.

Tip: If you've already started typing, you can press ⌘ShiftEnter (Mac) or CtrlShiftEnter (Windows/Linux) to open a pop-up window and convert your existing text to a snippet.



View snippets in your workspace

Hover over More. Select Files, then click All files. Click File type to open the drop-down menu, then select Snippets.



Edit a snippet

You can edit any snippets that you've created. Only the person who created a snippet can edit it.

Hover over the snippet you'd like to edit. Click the pencil icon. This will open the snippet in your browser. Edit the snippet, then click Save Changes.



Share a snippet

Sharing a snippet in Slack lets others download it, view a raw version, or leave comments. You can do this when you create the snippet, or any time after.

Hover over a snippet, then click Share file. Search for a channel or person. Click Forward.