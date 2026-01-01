You can save messages and files in Slack to easily refer to them later. Your saved items are only visible to you, and you can access them from the Saved section of Home.



Save a message or file

Desktop Mobile Hover over the message or file you'd like to save. Click the More actions icon. Select Add to saved. Save a message Tap and hold the message you’d like to save. Tap More actions. Select Save for later. Save a file Tap and hold the file you’d like to save. Select Save for Later.

Note: Saving a file keeps it accessible in Slack, but you can also download a file to your device to keep a copy elsewhere.

View a saved item in context

Open a saved item to see the rest of the conversation or thread where it was originally shared.

Desktop Mobile From Home, click Saved. Hover over the item you'd like to open and click More actions. Click Open in Home. From the Home tab, tap Saved at the top. Tap a message or file to open it.



Clear a saved item

Desktop Mobile From Home, click Saved. Hover over the message or file you’d like to remove. Click the clear icon. From the Home tab, tap Saved at the top. Tap and hold the item you'd like to clear. Select Remove from saved items.

Tip: Select the clean up icon on desktop to remove all saved items or move specific items to To-dos.