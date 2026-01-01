You won't receive any notifications. Once you resume notifications, you can review any messages you received while you weren't actively looking at Slack.
Other people will see a snooze icon next to your name. When sending a direct message (DM), they can override this setting to notify you about an urgent message once per day.
Tip: To pause notifications while also reducing sidebar distractions, try focus mode.
Pause notifications
Desktop
Mobile
Pause notifications
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Hover over Notifications.
Choose a time frame from the menu, or select Custom to set your own.
Resume or adjust notifications
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Hover over Notifications.
Select Resume notifications.
Pause notifications
Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen.
Tap Pause notifications.
Select a timeframe from the list, or tap Custom to set your own.
Resume or adjust notifications
Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen.
Tap Pause notifications.
Tap Resume notifications or choose a new time frame.
Tip: If you'd like to receive notifications from specific people even when your notifications are paused, add them to your VIP list.
Set a notification schedule
For the times you're routinely offline, you can set a notification schedule. With a schedule in place, you'll only receive notifications on days you choose during certain hours. Outside of those times, notifications will be paused.
Desktop
Mobile
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select Preferences.
Below Working hours, select an option from the Allow notifications drop-down menu — Every day, Weekdays, or Custom.
Choose a start and end time for notifications. Your settings will automatically save, so click the close icon when you're done.
Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen.
Tap Notifications.
Below Notification schedule, tap Allow notifications and select an option — Every day, Weekdays, or Custom.
Choose a start and end time for notifications. For Every day or Weekdays, tap Start or End to choose when you'll receive notifications on those days. For Custom, tap any day, then select your Start and End times.
Note: If an owner or admin has set a default notification schedule for your workspace or Enterprise organization, the schedule you set will override any workspace or org-level settings.
Shortcuts and commands
Short on time? Use a slash command to quickly pause or resume your notifications.