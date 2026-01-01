If you need time to focus or time away from work, you can pause your notifications in Slack. Pause notifications as needed to help you concentrate, or set a notification schedule for routine times you'd prefer not to be interrupted.

How it works

You won't receive any notifications. Once you resume notifications, you can review any messages you received while you weren't actively looking at Slack.

Other people will see a snooze icon next to your name. When sending a direct message (DM), they can override this setting to notify you about an urgent message once per day.

Tip: To pause notifications while also reducing sidebar distractions, try : To pause notifications while also reducing sidebar distractions, try focus mode



Pause notifications

Desktop Mobile Pause notifications Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Hover over Notifications. Choose a time frame from the menu, or select Custom to set your own.

Resume or adjust notifications Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Hover over Notifications. Select Resume notifications. Pause notifications Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen. Tap Pause notifications. Select a timeframe from the list, or tap Custom to set your own.

Resume or adjust notifications Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen. Tap Pause notifications. Tap Resume notifications or choose a new time frame.

Tip: If you'd like to receive notifications from specific people even when your notifications are paused, add them to your VIP list.



Set a notification schedule

For the times you're routinely offline, you can set a notification schedule. With a schedule in place, you'll only receive notifications on days you choose during certain hours. Outside of those times, notifications will be paused.

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Below Working hours, select an option from the Allow notifications drop-down menu — Every day, Weekdays, or Custom. Choose a start and end time for notifications. Your settings will automatically save, so click the close icon when you're done. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen. Tap Notifications. Below Notification schedule, tap Allow notifications and select an option — Every day, Weekdays, or Custom. Choose a start and end time for notifications. For Every day or Weekdays, tap Start or End to choose when you'll receive notifications on those days. For Custom, tap any day, then select your Start and End times.

Note: If an owner or admin has set a default notification schedule for your workspace or Enterprise organization, the schedule you set will override any workspace or org-level settings.



Shortcuts and commands

Short on time? Use a slash command to quickly pause or resume your notifications.

Action /dnd example Pause notifications for a specific amount of time /dnd for 15 mins

/dnd 15 minutes Pause notifications until a specific time /dnd until 17:00

/dnd until 5pm Pause notifications until a time of day /dnd until tonight

/dnd until tomorrow morning Resume notifications /dnd off