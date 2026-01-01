Direct messages (DMs) are smaller conversations in Slack that happen outside of channels. DMs work well for one-off conversations that don’t require an entire channel of people to weigh in, like if you wanted to ask a coworker to reschedule a meeting.



What you need to know

DMs can be one-to-one, or they can include up to nine people.

Starting and sending DMs is just like writing any other messages in Slack. Learn how to send and read messages.

You can give group DMs a name to easily distinguish between conversations with similar groups of people.

If your company uses Slack Connect, you can send DMs to people from other companies.

Tip: You can quickly start a new DM by clicking the plus button in the sidebar (desktop) or tapping the compose button (mobile).



Access your direct messages

Desktop Mobile Click DMs to see a list of your direct messages. Use the search bar to search for a specific conversation, or click Direct messages to filter which conversations appear. To compose a new message, click the new message icon. Tap the DMs tab to see a list of your direct messages. You can search or filter to find a specific conversation, or click the new message icon to compose a new message.

Note: You can add people to a DM to loop them into a conversation or convert a group DM to a private channel.



Give your group DM a name

From your desktop, open a group DM and hover over the names of the group members at the top of the conversation. Click the pencil icon. Enter a name and click Save.