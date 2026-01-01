Direct messages (DMs) are smaller conversations in Slack that happen outside of channels. DMs work well for one-off conversations that don’t require an entire channel of people to weigh in, like if you wanted to ask a colleague to reschedule a meeting.



What you need to know

DMs can be one-to-one conversations, or they can include up to nine people.

Starting and sending a DM is just like writing any other message in Slack. Learn how to send and read messages.

You can give group DMs a name to easily distinguish between conversations with similar groups of people.

If your company uses Slack Connect, you can send DMs to people from other companies.

Tip: You can quickly start a new DM by clicking the plus button in the sidebar (desktop) or tapping the compose button (mobile).



Access your direct messages

Desktop Mobile Click DMs to see a list of your direct messages. Use the search bar to search for a specific conversation, or click Direct messages to filter which conversations appear. To compose a new message, click the new message icon. Tap the DMs tab to see a list of your direct messages. You can search or filter to find a specific conversation, or click the new message icon to compose a new message.

Note: You can add people to a DM to loop them into a conversation or convert a group DM to a private channel.



Give your group DM a name

From your desktop, open a group DM and hover over the names of the group members at the top of the conversation. Click the pencil icon. Enter a name and click Save.