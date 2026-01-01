You can use Slack Connect to start a direct message (DM) with someone at another company. To start a DM conversation, an invitation must be sent and accepted. Keep in mind that you or the person you invite can end a conversation at any time.

Note: Owners and admins can restrict Slack Connect permissions. If you’re unable to send or accept an invitation, find an owner or admin and ask for help.



Send an invitation

Desktop Mobile From Home, click Directories. Click External at the top of the page. Click Start a DM in the top right. Enter the email address for the person you’d like to invite. Click Send Invitation. From the Home tab, tap the compose button at the bottom of your screen. Select Message with external people from the menu. Tap Share to send an invitation.

Note: You may be prompted to verify your email before sending Slack Connect invitations.

Tip: If you’re already working in channels with people outside your company, you can DM them without sending an invitation.



Revoke a sent invitation

Desktop iOS Android From Home, click Directories. Click External at the top of the page. Click View invitations. Hover over an invitation and click the revoke icon. Select Revoke to confirm. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Invitations to connect. Tap the Sent tab. Locate the invitation, then tap Revoke. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen. Tap Invitations to connect. Tap the Sent tab. Locate the invitation, then tap Revoke.



Accept an invitation

Desktop iOS Android From Home, click Directories. Click External at the top of the page. Click Accept next to the invitation. Review the invitation details to make sure you recognize the sender’s email address and other info. When you’re ready, click Accept Invitation. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Invitations to connect. Review the invitation details. If the sender included a message, tap View message to read it. When you’re ready, tap Accept. Choose the Slack account you’d like to use for this DM. If you don't see your preferred account, tap Sign in to another account. Tap Start Conversation. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Invitations to connect. Review the invitation details. If the sender included a message, tap View message to read it. When you’re ready, tap Accept. Choose the Slack account you’d like to use for this DM. If you don't see your preferred account, tap Sign in to another account. Tap Start Conversation.



Block an invitation

If you receive a DM invitation you don't want to accept, you can ignore it. But if there's someone you don't want to hear from, you can block them from sending you future Slack Connect invitations from any Slack account associated with their email address.

Desktop Mobile From Home, click Directories. Click External at the top of the page. Next to the invitation, click Ignore. Click Block invitations from this person, then click Block Invitations to confirm. Open the invitation in your email inbox. Below the invitation details, tap Block all invitations. Tap Block All Invitations.

Note: Owners and admins can restrict Slack Connect invitations your organization receives. Reach out to an owner or admin for additional help.

View blocked invitations

You can view the people you've blocked from sending you Slack Connect invitations. To unblock any invitations listed, contact us.

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Privacy & visibility. Below Invitations you’ve blocked, view a list of email addresses for people you've stopped from sending you Slack Connect invitations.

Note: It’s against Slack’s Acceptable Use Policy to send unsolicited communications, promotions, advertisements, or spam.