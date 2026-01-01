Slack Connect allows members of your organization to work with people from external organizations in the same channel. You can decide who from your organization is allowed to receive invitations to join another organization’s channel.



Manage who can receive invitations

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Slack Connect channels, click Expand. Next to Joining channels outside [your organization], click the toggle off or on. If on, select who from your organization can receive these invitations. Click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Select the Channels tab. Next to Joining channels outside of [your organization], click Edit. Toggle the setting on or off. If on, select who from your organization can receive these invitations. Click Save.