Slack Connect allows members of your organisation to work with people from external organisations in the same channel. You can decide who from your organisation is allowed to receive invitations to join another organisation’s channel.



Manage who can receive invitations

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Slack Connect channels, click Expand. Next to Joining channels outside [your organization], click the toggle off or on. If on, select who from your organisation can receive these invitations. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Select the Channels tab. Next to Joining channels outside of [your organisation], click Edit. Toggle the setting on or off. If on, select who from your organisation can receive these invitations. Click on Save.