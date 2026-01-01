Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
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With Slack Connect , you can start a direct message (DM) with someone outside your company. If you no longer need to DM with that person, you can end the conversation. The DM will be archived, but you'll still be able to view the messages and files.
End a Slack Connect DM
Desktop
Mobile
From your desktop, open the DM you’d like to end.
Click the person's name in the conversation header.
Click
Remove connection. Click
Remove Connection to confirm.
Open the DM you’d like to end.
Tap the person's name at the top of your screen.
Tap
Remove Connection. Tap
Remove Connection to confirm.
Tip: Owners and admins on the Business+ and Enterprise plans can also end direct messages with people from other organizations by disconnecting the external user.
Who can use this feature?
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