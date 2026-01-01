With Slack Connect , you can start a direct message (DM) with someone outside your company. If you no longer need to DM with that person, you can end the conversation. The DM will be archived, but you'll still be able to view the messages and files.



End a Slack Connect DM

Desktop Mobile From your desktop, open the DM that you’d like to end. Click on the person’s name in the conversation header. Click on Remove connection. Click on Remove connection to confirm. Open the DM that you want to end. Tap the person's name at the top of your screen. Tap Remove Connection. Tap Remove Connection to confirm.

Tip: Owners and admins on the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions can also end direct messages with people from other organisations by disconnecting the external user.