In Slack, work happens in channels — organized spaces for everything related to a project, topic, or team. If a channel is no longer relevant, you can leave it at any time. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

No one can leave the general channel.

Single-Channel Guests can't leave the channel they have access to.

Multi-Channel Guests can leave private channels, but must be removed from public channels by an owner or admin. To rejoin any channel, they must be added back.

Note: If you leave a private channel, its messages and files will no longer appear in your search results. To rejoin, you'll need to be added back by another member of that channel.



Leave channels

Desktop Mobile Open the channel you'd like to leave.

Click the channel name in the conversation header. Click Leave channel. Tip: To leave multiple inactive channels at once, open the

Manage my sidebar menu from the Home tab and click

Clean up your channel list. (You may be prompted to archive inactive channels first.) Open the channel you'd like to leave. Tap the channel name in the conversation header. Tap Leave Channel.