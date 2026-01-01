In Slack, work happens in channels – organised spaces for everything related to a project, topic or team. If a channel is no longer relevant, you can leave it at any time. Here are a few things to bear in mind:

No one can leave the general channel.

Single-channel guests can't leave the channel that they have access to.

Multi-channel guests can leave private channels, but must be removed from public channels by an owner or admin. To rejoin any channel, they must be added back.

Note: If you leave a private channel, its messages and files will no longer appear in your search results. To rejoin, you'll need to be added back by another member of that channel.



Leave channels

Desktop Mobile Open the channel that you'd like to leave.

Click on the channel name in the conversation header. Click on Leave channel. Tip: To leave multiple inactive channels at once, open the

Manage my sidebar menu from the Home tab and click Leave inactive channels. Open the channel that you'd like to leave. Tap the channel name in the conversation header. Tap Leave channel.