You can mute specific channels and direct messages (DMs) if you don't want to get notifications for those conversations. While muted conversations are typically hidden from your sidebar, you'll still see these sidebar notifications:

Numbered badges will appear next to conversations if you're mentioned or receive a DM.

At the top of your sidebar, Threads will appear bold if someone replies to a message you've sent in a muted conversation.

Tip: Adjust your preferences to show or hide muted conversations in your sidebar.



Mute a channel

Desktop Mobile Open the channel you’d like to mute. Click the Notifications icon at the top of the channel. Select Mute and hide. Open the channel you'd like to mute. Tap the channel name. Select Mute channel.



Mute a DM

Desktop Mobile Open the DM you'd like to mute. Click the Notifications icon. DMs with one person will be muted automatically. In DMs with more than one person, select Mute and hide. Open the DM you’d like to mute. Tap the name(s) at the top. Tap Settings & Details. Tap the toggle next to Mute.

Note: Muting a DM won't affect messages sent by the same people in other conversations.



Mute a DM with an app or bot

Apps and bots connected to your workspace can send you messages in dedicated DMs. To mute a DM with an app or bot, use the steps below:

Desktop Mobile From your desktop, click Tools. Click Apps. Search for and select the app or bot you’d like to mute. Click the app or bot name in the conversation header. Below the app or bot name, click Mute. Tap the Home tab at the bottom of the screen. Search for and select the app or bot you’d like to mute. Tap the name of the app, then tap Settings & Details. Tap the toggle next to Mute.

Note: It’s not possible to mute notifications from Slackbot.



Temporarily mute a channel

You can mute a channel for a short period of time — either one hour or until tomorrow.