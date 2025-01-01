Have you ever planned a team meeting with a clear agenda, only to end up running out of time, leaving everyone confused, and having to schedule yet another meeting to finish the discussion? There's a better way.

Slack's meeting agenda template helps you improve meeting efficiency, see clear and tangible meeting outcomes, and save time by recording the team's progress, next steps, potential roadblocks, notes, needs, and more in one easily accessible place. It's the way meeting agendas were meant to be.

What is a meeting agenda template?

A meeting agenda template is a reusable document on Slack that any team can use to write topics and notes, add action items, links, and other elements to plan and carry out a productive meeting. A meeting agenda template allows teams to:

Collaborate and communicate all work on one document

Track achievements and progress

Post each attendee's responsibilities for the meeting

Make updates and see all changes in real time

Standardise meeting formats

Identify action items and assign them as you go

What are the benefits of our meeting agenda template?

Streamline your team meetings with our meeting agenda template

The meeting agenda template is a straightforward and efficient solution designed to enhance note-taking in any type of team meeting. Perfect for teams looking to boost productivity and improve communication during meetings, Slack's meeting agenda template can help provide a structured format for capturing and organising meeting details so that every discussion is succinct and every decision is recorded. This will make your meetings more effective, actionable, and easily accessible so team members can refer to them later.

Collaborative meeting agenda preparation

The meeting agenda template allows team members to collaboratively edit the shared canvas at the same time, as well as keep track of agenda topics and key links in one accessible location. This promotes a more organised approach to meeting preparation, ensuring that all participants are on the same page before the meeting starts. By centralising the agenda and related resources, teams can save time, reduce confusion, and enhance the overall meeting experience. Whether you're planning a weekly team meeting, a board meeting, or a project kickoff meeting, this template helps cover everything that's needed for an effective meeting.

Enhanced task alignment with a meeting agenda template

One of the key features of the meeting agenda template is its ability to help teams align on tasks and action items during the meeting. This functionality makes it easy to assign responsibilities and set deadlines, ensuring that each team member knows exactly what's expected of them after the meeting. Whether you're following up on next steps, tracking project milestones, or planning a one-to-one meeting agenda, this clear delineation of tasks leads to better accountability and follow-through, driving productivity and ensuring that meeting outcomes are implemented effectively, even if someone couldn't attend the meeting.

Optimise meeting outcomes with a meeting agenda template

With the meeting agenda template, teams can not only plan and conduct meetings more efficiently but also track the outcomes and action items post-meeting. This continuous loop of preparation, execution, and follow-up transforms meetings from mere discussions to powerful sessions of productivity and decision-making. Whether it's a formal meeting, a daily stand-up, or an all-hands meeting, the meeting agenda template is an indispensable tool for making every meeting count. It's designed to ensure that nothing is left uncovered, whether it's tracking meeting minutes or making sure everyone is aligned on best practices.

Agenda format: six essentials for keeping everyone on the same page

A well-planned meeting agenda format usually has certain components to engage and clarify topics for attendees — think objectives, a questions section, next steps, and so on. Including these essentials helps your team know what to expect before each meeting so they can prepare and ask questions about the schedule or topics. Then you can refine the agenda as needed to address feedback and avoid spending time working through these bottlenecks during the actual meeting.

Whether it's a formal meeting, a project kick-off meeting, an all-hands meeting, or a daily scrum, here are the six components that will help keep everyone informed and engaged:

Clear objectives: Define the desired outcome of the meeting in list form to make objectives clear and easy to read. Reminders: Schedule messages and meeting reminders to help participants remember to fulfil their responsibilities. Time allocation: Allocate a certain amount of time for team members to present on the topic. Integrations like Zoom or Asana make sure they can plan their timed presentation whilst keeping the main agenda uncluttered. Suggestions and questions: Designating a section for suggestions and questions can increase meeting engagement. References or images: Give your team a reminder or context around the meeting topic by attaching a presentation, file, or image to the agenda. Next steps: Assign participants action items with due dates from inside the template.

Agenda format: Daily scrum? Leadership? Project kickoff? Which meeting template is right for your team?

Depending on what kind of meeting you're running, some templates may be more relevant to your goals than others. The sales teams may want to use a template with sections for use-case demos and roadmaps to convey product updates, for example. Marketing teams can utilise templates that leave space for project stakeholders to include their contact information, which channels the campaign will appear on, links to marketing assets, embedded marketing data, and so on. Let's go over a few meeting types and what their ideal templates could include.

Meeting agenda template

Team leaders can use this simple meeting agenda template for any type of meeting, from one-on-ones to department-wide gatherings. The meeting agenda template should include upcoming topics, action items, and notes, but managers can also add components to make the session as productive as possible. For example, a daily scrum meeting may have:

Challenges or blockers

What they achieved since the last scrum

What they're planning on achieving before the next scrum

Project management template

When introducing a new initiative, you need to provide essential information that allows meeting attendees to understand the project's purpose, goals, stakeholders, and any information necessary for a successful outcome. A project management template may include sections for the project objective, target audience and where to find them, channels and platforms the team will utilise, and so forth.

Key stakeholders

Project timeline, deadlines, and milestones

Risks and challenges

Resources such as marketing assets, product specs, and more

Team check-in template

After introducing the project through the project kickoff template, you may want to implement weekly meetings to record progress, address bottlenecks, paste important links, and more. Weekly syncs (for example through Slack's team check-in template) keep team members accountable for meeting team and individual goals, whilst managers can understand if and when they need to provide assistance. Here's what the weekly sync agenda can include:

Overview of the project progress

Space to reflect on what's going well

A header for what isn't going well

A header that asks where the employee is putting most of their energy

A place to explain next steps

Product brief template

Product managers can use a product brief template to explain a new feature or tool to leadership. A product brief aligns everyone on what the product is for, its capabilities, development timeline, how the team will measure success, and available resources for reference. Here's what an example template can include:

Major stakeholders

Product description

Problem statement

Key features

Milestones

Success criteria

Risks and challenges

Resources

Notes from the kickoff meeting

Agenda format: Third-party integrations to complement your meeting agenda template

Unlike a static agenda on a piece of paper, a dynamic template allows you to integrate with third-party tools to perform actions that enable you and your team to save time and work smarter. One of the key functionalities of integrations is that users can complete actions without leaving the template.

Prevent miscommunications around the agenda, save time, avoid confusion, and enable employees to get their work done faster by integrating with the tools you already use and love. Here's a look at how integrations can benefit your team on a practical level:

Add context to the team meeting agenda

How convenient would it be for a sales team to have one place to listen to a recording of a powerful sales pitch and ask questions — in that same space — before a meeting? With Slack's Loom integration, sales leads can do just that.

Schedule reminders and set meetings

We've all said we'll schedule a reminder or meeting and then forgotten. A calendar application, such as Google Calendar, allows you to schedule reminders and meetings on the spot without leaving the template. Not only does this prevent unscheduled alerts, but scheduling the next meeting whilst it's top of mind avoids scheduling conflicts as everyone's calendar fills up during the week.

Assign tasks and see updated project progress

Integrating with project management apps like Asana is helpful because you can see team members’ preparation progress right from the template. Instead of forgetting to update progress later on or needing to assign tasks both on the project board and the template, you can see and complete actions from one view.

Get feedback during or after the meeting

A form and survey tool such as Polly can drive more efficient, faster huddles by having agile teams check in on instant-response forms. When managers want to ask a question during the meeting, they can include a simple questionnaire and view the results immediately in the weekly meeting agenda template.

Slack's meeting agenda template: Tangible results with productive meetings

No need to Google “how to write a meeting agenda." Slack's variety of meeting agenda examples and formats can easily help you achieve team alignment. Add agenda items, take notes, module team members, add a project task list, record takeaways, and use thousands of integrations for efficient collaboration all from within the Slack ecosystem. For maximum team collaboration, consider adding Slack's weekly sync agenda to your team's work operations.