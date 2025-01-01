Sales pipelines are by their nature always in flux – but a deal tracker ensures that you never miss a thing. Deal trackers let your sales team keep tabs on how each prospect is progressing through the sales pipeline, helping them close deals more easily.

The Slack deal tracker template brings deal tracking directly to where the rest of your work takes place, making it easier for teams to collaborate on deals in real time.

How to use this deal tracker template

Follow these steps to use Slack’s deal tracker template:

Download the template. Click ‘Get template’. You’ll be prompted to log in to Slack and get authentication for the workspace where you’ll be using the template. Customise deal stages and their owners. You’ll see several coloured tabs for each stage of the sales cycle. You can customise these to match your organisation’s preferred terminology. Then you can assign owners to each stage so that they can monitor deal progress. Assign deals and add their key details. There are customisable sections where you can enter each deal’s name, value and priority level. A menu lets you select the deal’s current status. Choosing a status will automatically fill in that deal’s information under the correct tab. Set up the workflow. Use integrations, reminders and alerts to create a sales workflow. You can send reminders to team members when they need to follow up on something and set alert notifications for changes that need attention, such as a deal status going up in priority level. You can also use Slack integrations to connect this deal tracker to a larger CRM, project management tool or other sales enablement software. Share the template with your team. Create a dedicated deal management channel so that everyone can collaborate.

What is a deal tracker?

A deal tracker is a tool that provides visibility into every deal that your team is working on, as well as its current stage in the sales cycle. Deal trackers improve awareness across a sales team and help ensure that deals are moving through the pipeline properly.

The visibility and alignment provided by these trackers help sales teams work more efficiently throughout the entire sales process. They are also valuable tools for account managers who need to build relationships with clients during sales and guide them through closing and beyond.

Deal trackers are essential in businesses of all sizes, but small or mid-size businesses (SMBs) may find this template especially useful. It can help SMBs assess the health of their pipeline and forecast revenue without investing in large-scale CRM platforms that offer more features than they currently need.

Benefits of using a deal tracker

Some of the many benefits of using a deal tracker include:

Visibility and alignment across teams. A clear, simple tracker allows anyone from any team to see at a glance where a deal stands. Sales, account management, revenue planning and more can all stay coordinated.

Better team collaboration. When everyone is aware of a deal’s status, they can better understand their role in pursuing it and collaborate more proactively.

Automated reminders. It’s natural for things to be forgotten when managing multiple deals, but the automated reminders that this tracker sends make sure that nothing is overlooked.

Centralised updates. This tracker can be updated in real time, so no one ever works with outdated information.

More efficient sales cycles. The instant view of deal statuses helps you quickly understand what needs to be done to move leads through the pipeline , keeping sales workflows prompt and efficient.

Who should use this template?

Nearly anyone who manages sales, partnerships or deals can benefit from using this template.

Salespeople and their managers can use it to streamline and enhance sales processes, while account managers can gain better visibility into prospective accounts. Revenue operations teams can benefit from this template because increased insight into potential deals helps them create more accurate forecasts.

This template is particularly useful for small, lean companies that are expanding their client lists. It’s a straightforward tool that’s easier to use than complex sales software designed for large enterprises. As a small business grows, it can integrate the tracker with CRM like Salesforce to access more features while maintaining the tracker’s efficient workflows.

Why use Slack for deal tracking?

This Slack template offers a deal tracker with all the versatility, customisability and collaboration features that you expect from Slack.

The simple interface and ability to keep all sales-related conversations in the same channel make Slack a natural place for tracking deals. This simplifies real-time collaboration and enhances your workflow by automating reminders, alerts and notifications that keep everyone updated on each deal’s progress.

If the streamlined tracker becomes too simple for your needs, you can leverage Slack’s many integrations to combine it with the features of other software. CRM and sales tools, like Salesforce, allow you to store more data about your leads while still using the tracker for daily sales management.

Simplify your sales cycle

Managing multiple leads at different stages of the sales cycle can easily become chaotic. However, using this deal tracker template helps keep the process organised and your team aligned. In addition to providing clarity through deal tracking, this tool integrates with Slack workflows, allowing you to manage your sales process exactly as you prefer.