Templates for Sales

Organise deals, track pipeline stages and measure performance with accuracy
Sales tracker template
Manage deals and streamline your pipeline.
Deal tracker
Build stronger customer relationships by putting your customer data directly where your team is already working.
Customer contact management template
Stay on top of your team's tasks with our free project tracker template. Simplify planning, track progress, and manage due dates with ease.
Project Tracker template
With our quarterly planning template, you can organise, prioritise, track progress, and streamline your quarterly planning process.
Quarterly Planning Template
Optimise your team's performance with our OKR template. Set clear objectives and track key results to drive growth and success for your organisation.
Objective and Key Results (OKR) template
Run successful projects from inception to release.
Project Management template
Turn your weekly sync into a quick, productive check-in with a ready-to-use agenda template.
Weekly meeting agenda template
Set meeting topics, jot notes, and capture action items with our customisable meeting agenda template for efficient team collaboration.
Meeting Agenda Template
Keep all your helpful resources and links in one place.
Resource Guide template
Provide the transparency and structure your team needs to do their best work.
Team Check-in template
Set goals, track growth, and share resources to streamline employee development.
One-to-One Meeting Template

