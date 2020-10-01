Data retention policy
We do not have a data retention schedule or policy that can be applied to individual folders or the Workspace. However, videos have two states: archived and deleted. Users may archive a video, until the user recovers the video or marks it for deletion. There is no expiration date, the video will be recoverable from the archive folder until the user deletes it. Users may also delete a video, which is a permanent deletion and is unrecoverable. The video is removed from our system within 24-48 hours after the user has deleted it.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon video deletion, the video itself is immediately scheduled for removal from all systems, including any of our storage layers as well as in our caching systems. This action is permanent and irreversible and the video is removed within 24-48 hours. User account deletion results in removal within 24 hours of issuing the request. Some data may exist in our backups (metadata and account data) for up to 30 days after the deletion request has been issued. Once a user account is deleted, personal data and video data are permanently deleted after this 30 day period.
Data storage policy
Upon video deletion, the video itself is immediately scheduled for removal from all systems, including any of our storage layers as well as in our caching systems. This action is permanent and irreversible and the video is removed within 24-48 hours. User account deletion results in removal within 24 hours of issuing the request. Some data may exist in our backups (metadata and account data) for up to 30 days after the deletion request has been issued. Once a user account is deleted, personal data and video data are permanently deleted after this 30 day period.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no