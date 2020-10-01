About Loom Enhance your Slack conversations with context-rich video messages. Need to add clarity, context, or nuance to a Slack thread while avoiding yet another meeting? Use Loom to record quick async videos directly from Slack and get your message across. Loom's updated integration with Slack allows you to seamlessly switch between text and video messaging in one place. More than 12 million people and 200,000 companies across 192 countries rely on Loom to align teams with better communication. Record, preview, and share Looms in Slack You can now start a Loom recording directly from Slack by using the /loom command. Next time a thread is getting long, record a Loom. Explain your thinking, feedback, or idea by recording yourself and your screen to show and say exactly what you mean. Play any Loom in Slack Loom videos embed in Slack, so your team can watch them in context. You can watch Loom videos in public or private channels, DMs, and even 3rd party apps built on Block Kit in Slack. Stay on top of Loom notifications in Slack Keep Loom and Slack conversations in one place. Get a Slack notification when your team views, reacts, comments, or replies to a Loom comment.