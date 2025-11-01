Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to security@polly.ai. Enterprise customers are able to set a custom data retention policy through our Admin Dashboard. Additionally, administrators on an Enterprise plan can granularly purge certain pieces of data from our servers.

Data archiving and removal policy Polly provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to security@polly.ai. Enterprise customers are able to set a custom data retention policy through our Admin Dashboard. Additionally, administrators on an Enterprise plan can granularly purge certain pieces of data from our servers.

Data storage policy All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only and score an “A” rating on Qualys SSL Labs‘ tests. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud. We offer additional hosting options for select Enterprise customers. Please contact us at sales@polly.ai for more information if you're interested in these services.

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.polly.ai/subprocessors