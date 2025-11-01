The most powerful engagement platform in Slack! Trusted by teams at Stripe, Docusign, Expedia, Okta, and Twitch — and free to get started today. Send your first poll in seconds, free, with no limits on responses or audience size. Ever.Get responses from where your team already works
Create a Polly in Slack and reach your audience anywhere, async in channels, live in meetings, on the web, or directly inside your presentation deck. No forms to fill out, no external links to click, no chasing people down. Polly lives right inside Slack so your team responds in one click, right where the conversation is happening.Up and running in seconds
1. Type /polly in any Slack channel
2. Choose your question type and audience
3. Responses start rolling in instantly
That's it. No training required.Our Products:
• Polls & Surveys:
Multiple choice, open-ended, and rating questions with no limits on audience size or responses
• Trivia & Icebreakers:
Hundreds of questions and categories to build hybrid team bonds and energize your channels.
• Live Quizzes:
An optimized interactive quiz experience for L&D teams and live events.
• Q&A:
Engage your audience during Town Halls, All Hands, and company-wide events with real-time feedback, moderation, upvoting, and anonymity options.
• Suggestion Box:
Always-on anonymous feedback for your team
• Word Clouds:
See shared themes come to life in Slack
• Pulse Checks:
Automated, asynchronous sentiment and health checks for managers and team leads, including eNPS.
• Standups:
Async check-ins for agile teams
• Workflows:
Trigger-based and event-driven pollys that integrate with your external systems of record.
• Automated Reminders:
Keep response rates high with scheduled, automatic nudgesFree to start. Built to scale.
Get started for free with no limits on audience size or responses.
And when you're ready for advanced features, demographics segmentation, API access, and enterprise controls, we've got you covered.
Polly is Enterprise Grid ready.
Have questions? Visit https://www.polly.ai