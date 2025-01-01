As a one-person team, it's easy to prioritise tasks and implement feedback. But this often isn't the reality for teams larger than a party of one. Feedback falls into virtual cracks and delays critical resolutions, no one knows what to prioritise, employee engagement plummets… It's stressful just to read the list. Fortunately, you can avoid this mess with the feedback template by Slack.

What is a feedback template?

A feedback template is a powerful tool designed to help project managers, customer support members, and team leaders centralise and organise feedback in one place. It ensures critical insights don't get lost in the shuffle between forms, emails, or software. More than just a collection tool, this template transforms feedback into actionable data by capturing details, types, and severity levels on a transparent, real-time board.

The feedback template automatically adds feedback form submissions into a feedback tracker, an updated list of all team member's thoughts, praise, and questions that's automatically organised according to your preferences

While an employee evaluation or a peer feedback sheet collects pain points, the Slack feedback form template does a lot more.

The benefits of our feedback form template

Great feedback drives growth, but only when it's collected and acted on effectively. Our feedback form template simplifies the process, and helps you gather insights consistently so you can respond quickly to critical issues and foster transparency across your team.

Collect in a consistent format

When feedback comes in ad hoc, it can be hard to make heads or tails of it. This template comes with a single feedback form to ensure you gather feedback consistently and efficiently. Using Slack's streamlined intake process, feedback is gathered in a uniform way, helping you evaluate what's a top priority and what's a bug versus a feature idea. You can also customise the feedback form templates to suit your team's needs, ensuring no valuable information gets lost. This helps you gather actionable insights to improve team performance.

Respond faster

When there's a major issue, you need to move fast. A built-in prioritisation system and customisable feedback tracker make it easy to add and prioritise items in real time. Feedback is collected uniformly, capturing the category, priority, and details so you can address pain points and improve satisfaction quickly. You can also set up item status notifications to keep teams updated. Whether it's peer feedback, a training feedback form, or employee evaluation, this template helps you make feedback actionable and ensures you give attention to what matters most.

Enhance transparency

Effective communication is key to employee satisfaction and engagement. Slack's canvas feature provides clear feedback instructions, and the feedback form templates make it easy to ask the right questions and gather honest feedback. A dedicated feedback channel allows teams to track responses and add updates in real time. Whether you're collecting employee feedback forms or running surveys to evaluate satisfaction and loyalty, this setup helps you gather results efficiently and ensures transparency. Everyone's voice is heard, creating an environment of trust and collaboration.

Build a better product

Integrating feedback is critical for agile workflows, and this template is the best way to collect and manage employee feedback or customer feedback satisfaction data. The customisable features let you tailor the template to gather anonymous feedback, understand pain points, and gather actionable insights that drive continuous improvement. Whether you want to learn more about employee engagement or gather training feedback forms, this template ensures you provide teams with the tools they need to refine strategies, prioritise your project task list, and deliver results.

What should be included in your feedback form?

An effective feedback form has three elements. First, there's a feedback form workflow where you can:

Write down feedback

Add more context details

Identify feedback type (e.g. bug, pain point, praise, etc.)

Indicate severity level (e.g. high, medium, and low)

Secondly, all submitted information via the feedback form link automatically uploads to one central feedback tracker list that all team members can access.

Finally, your feedback needs third-party integrations.

Third-party integrations to complement your feedback template

Third-party integrations take regular feedback forms and help you make them more effective, transparent, and actionable. Here are a few integrations that will help you save time, stay organised, and get tasks done faster.

Create tasks with Asana

By integrating with Asana, project managers can instantly create a task for any piece of feedback that has certain criteria — for instance, if the feedback is marked as high or medium severity. Teams and leads can also use Asana to update or comment on a task. Here's how this could look: A stakeholder uses the feedback form to share how great the newly updated feature looks, and that it's approved. As the project manager, you could update the task's status on your Asana board, switching the label from ‘under revision’ to complete.'

Schedule meetings with Google Calendar

Let's say a project receives a lot of conflicting feedback from team members. To resolve confusion or disagreements quickly, team leads can add a Google Calendar integration into their feedback workflow. If the feedback is labelled urgent, they can set up an event with a start and end time, attendees, title, location, and description of the meeting's purpose to help project managers address issues right away.

Create an email campaign with Mailchimp

Once the marketing team finalises the messaging for an email campaign, it's time to create the design and send it out. The Mailchimp integration can help teams get messaging out fast, which is crucial for topical campaigns. The integration can also show the marketing team who subscribed, who unsubscribed, and the campaign sending status. If large numbers of subscribers hit the unsubscribe button, you can see the results within the feedback template.

Control flags with LaunchDarkly

Use the LaunchDarkly Slack integration to view, monitor, and control flags right from the feedback template. Customise your workflow so that you can create a boolean feature flag, create approval requests to update a feature flag's state, update a target in a feature flag, and more. Here's an example workflow: