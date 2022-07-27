Data in a customer’s IdentityNow production or test instance is retained as long as they remain a customer (i.e. for the duration of the subscription term). The customer can update or delete data at any time. SailPoint leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) for hosting the IdentityNow service. SailPoint provides fully automated fail-over and advanced backup and recovery measures to support the high availability service. All data is backed up automatically without requiring any interaction by the IdentityNow customer. AWS performs daily incremental backups of the IdentityNow production database using an S3 Storage service which stores the backup information in a location with five tiered redundancy of data. 30 days of backups are retained at all times.

Data archiving and removal policy

We comply with all regulatory guidelines when it comes to data removal requests. On termination or expiration of the Agreement, Customer may wish to instruct SailPoint to delete or return all Customer Personal Information (including copies) from SailPoint's systems in accordance with applicable law. SailPoint will, after a recovery period of up to 30 days following such expiry or termination, comply with this instruction as soon as reasonably practicable, where technically feasible. Customer shall be responsible for retrieving any remaining Customer Personal Information it wishes to retain before the end of the recovery period. SailPoint shall not be required to delete or return Customer Personal Information to the extent (i) SailPoint is required by applicable law or order of a governmental or regulatory body to retain some or all of the Customer Personal Information; and/or (ii), Customer Personal Information it has archived on back-up systems, which Customer Personal Information SailPoint shall securely isolate and protect from any further processing, except to the extent required by applicable law.