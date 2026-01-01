Slack Platform: unlock productivity with apps and workflows
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Slack Platform: unlock productivity with apps and workflows

Work smarter in Slack—use time-saving tools to streamline your work day

Slack Platform: unlock productivity with apps and workflows
A team works on a Work OS (Work Operating System)
Guide

Get more done with Slack apps and workflows

Learn about how to maximize your time, streamline collaboration, and boost team connection in Slack

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e-book

16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows

Learn how to streamline your work day with time-saving tools

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Event

Slack on Slack: Get work done, your way

In this session, you'll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employees

Watch Now
Shapes next to a computer showing Slack representing getting work done
Event

Customers on Slack: Get work done, your way

Get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of other Slack users who've become champions of automation – so they can stay focused on their work

Watch Now
Guide

How it works: Slack apps and workflows

Five ways to streamline your work with Slack apps and Workflow Builder.

Teammates work together to assemble a clock within a Slack workspace
Blog

Take control of your time with these simple Slack tips

Accomplish a little more each day by customizing Slack to reflect your own way of working

Better collaboration, fewer meetings: how to keep teams aligned with Slack
Blog

Better collaboration, fewer meetings: how to keep teams aligned with Slack

Take advantage of powerful features to help everyone share updates and stay informed

Boost teamwork in the hybrid workplace with Slack hero image
Blog

Boost teamwork in the hybrid workplace with Slack

In a digital-first work world, team engagement has never been more important; here are 3 ways to forge deeper teamwork in Slack