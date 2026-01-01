Get more done with Slack apps and workflows

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Streamline your work in Slack, where you can bring together the right teammates, tools, and information — all in one place.

16 tips to work smarter with Slack apps and workflows

See how Slack pros stay productive

See how Slack pros stay productive

“Thanks to Donut, we’ve started erasing the potentially divisive lines between teams and departments and have kept people connected, despite the challenges that come with expanding around the world.”

Automatically get connected to new teammates

Automatically get connected to new teammates

Set aside time for the team to connect on an ongoing basis, from conducting team sentiment surveys to engaging in icebreakers.

ake each member of your team feel valued.

Celebrate good work in Slack, build a culture of recognition and m

Get to know your team, from peers to senior leadership, by creating lightweight, engaging social programs in Slack.

Our team uses Slack to bring in cross-functional partners, such as product or market operations, who we work with to implement shopper feedback as quickly as possible. Workflow Builder has been a huge timesaver for us.

Make informed decisions by gathering ideas and feedback from internal experts, so everyone stays in sync as work moves forward.

as your project evolves.

has the same context

Easily access and share information between Slack and your tools, ensuring

Share status updates and next steps in channels, saving meetings for deeper discussion.

“I’m not always checking Asana, so when I see that notification in Slack, it means I have something to review. I constantly have too many tabs open, so I love that I have one less platform to visit.”

Spin up a Zoom call, schedule an event in a Google or Outlook calendar, stay updated on Salesforce leads—all in Slack.

Connect your tools in Slack to get notifications and take action without context switching.

Focus on what’s important and urgent instead of hunting down the right information and updates.

Customize Slack to fit the way you work. With all your tools in one place, you’re in control. Choose when and how you get updates, respond to approvals, connect with teammates and more.

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