Get more done with Slack apps and workflows

Take action in your tools without leaving Slack
Learn how to maximize your time with Slack
“I’m not always checking Asana, so when I see that notification in Slack, it means I have something to review. I constantly have too many tabs open, so I love that I have one less platform to visit.”
Simplify and streamline collaboration
Learn how to streamline collaboration in Slack
Our team uses Slack to bring in cross-functional partners, such as product or market operations, who we work with to implement shopper feedback as quickly as possible. Workflow Builder has been a huge timesaver for us.
Boost connections across your team
Learn how to boost connection in Slack
“Thanks to Donut, we’ve started erasing the potentially divisive lines between teams and departments and have kept people connected, despite the challenges that come with expanding around the world.”
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