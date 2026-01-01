A team works on a Work OS (Work Operating System)

Get more done with Slack apps and workflows

Learn about how to maximize your time, streamline collaboration, and boost team connection in Slack

2 min read

Customize Slack to fit the way you work. With all your tools in one place, you’re in control. Choose when and how you get updates, respond to approvals, connect with teammates and more.

Clock Icon  Take action in your tools without leaving Slack

  • Focus on what’s important and urgent instead of hunting down the right information and updates.
  • Connect your tools in Slack to get notifications and take action without context switching.
  • Spin up a Zoom call, schedule an event in a Google or Outlook calendar, stay updated on Salesforce leads—all in Slack.

Learn how to maximize your time with Slack

Integrate Asana into Slack

“I’m not always checking Asana, so when I see that notification in Slack, it means I have something to review. I constantly have too many tabs open, so I love that I have one less platform to visit.”

Margo ConnollySenior Marketing Coordinator, Dow Jones

Paper airplane representing send a message to Slack sales team   Simplify and streamline collaboration

  • Share status updates and next steps in channels, saving meetings for deeper discussion.
  • Easily access and share information between Slack and your tools, ensuring that everyone has the same context as your project evolves.
  • Make informed decisions by gathering ideas and feedback from internal experts, so everyone stays in sync as work moves forward.

Learn how to streamline collaboration in Slack

Gather feedback with Workflow Builder

Our team uses Slack to bring in cross-functional partners, such as product or market operations, who we work with to implement shopper feedback as quickly as possible. Workflow Builder has been a huge timesaver for us.

Jake ShackelfordOperations Lead, Shipt

Hands high fiving representing partners  Boost connections across your team

  • Get to know your team, from peers to senior leadership, by creating lightweight, engaging social programs in Slack.
  • Celebrate good work in Slack, build a culture of recognition and make each member of your team feel valued. 
  • Set aside time for the team to connect on an ongoing basis, from conducting team sentiment surveys to engaging in icebreakers.

Learn how to boost connection in Slack 

Automatically get connected to new teammates

“Thanks to Donut, we’ve started erasing the potentially divisive lines between teams and departments and have kept people connected, despite the challenges that come with expanding around the world.”

Ellen LiuSoftware Engineer, PagerDuty

See how Slack pros stay productive

Was this resource useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related resources